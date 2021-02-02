Muhammad Ali Sadpara finally secures the sponsorship

Ironically, with all the hullabaloo surrounding the first ever successful winter ascent of K2 by the Nepalese, some of the attention has spilled over towards an uncelebrated Pakistani hero. Muhammad Ali Sadpara has finally received some of the attention that he so rightfully deserves; The Chief Minister and the Minister of Tourism for GB have announced to sponsor Sadpara's remaining 6 peaks to complete his 14 eight-thousanders. He has already successfully summitted 8 out of the 14 total peaks that are 8000 meters and above, and this sponsorship will now finally enable him to bag the rest and put his name in the record books again for Pakistan.
For most of you who do not know him, Muhammad Ali Sadpara is one of the best mountaineers of our current times and the most decorated Pakistani climber in history. He started off his climbing career as a lowly porter carrying massive loads for foreign climbers. Since then, on the back of his sheer will and skill, he has risen to become a globally celebrated climber. His greatest achievement to date is the first ever successful winter ascent of Nangparbat. This feat is indisputably one of the greatest sporting achievements ever. IMO, it is the greatest sporting achievement by a Pakistani ever. Had this man been born in a western country, he would have had sponsors lining up at his door 10 years ago.
This is a great day for climbing in Pakistan and for all those of my brothers made of rock and ice who live up north. We are finally realizing our rightful place in the climbing world!
@Vapour I can't express my joy. May Allah protect him and grant him all the success in the world.
PS: This man is currently attempting to summit K2 in the winter along with his 20 year old son Sajid and John Snorri of Iceland.
