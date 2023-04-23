Muh Sindh's haqooq are being mutasir'd

PPP announces protest across Sindh on April 25 for same-day polls​

Call for protest comes as ruling coalition govt at centre demands elections on same day across countryAmid efforts for the government and(PTI) to hold talks, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday gave a call for protest across Sindh on Tuesday (April 25) for their demand of elections on the same day.PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, while announcing the protest, said that the party will stage demonstrations in all its district headquarters provincewide."Sindh doesn't accept the decision to hold polls [in provincial and national assemblies] separately except for the one-day polls," he said.Khuhro said that the elections should be conducted simultaneously under the Election Act.“Separate elections will be equivalent to dividing the country into two parts,” he added.Meanwhile, PPP leader Manzoor Wassan said that he was seeing many people going either to jail and or abroad in May if important decisions were not made in April.A state of emergency may also be imposed in the country if the elections are postponed, he added.Wassan further stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would not become the prime minister even if the general elections are held.“Imran Khan will keep making mistake after mistakes and the elections could not be held even in October,” Wassan said.He said that his party was ready for the polls whether it is held in August or October.The call for protest comes amid the existing uncertainty regarding the date of the polls as the ruling coalition demands elections on the same day across the country while the's involvement in the matter in shape of orders for snap polls.The top court last week directed the opposition political parties to immediately thrash out a consensus on the date of elections and update it, as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) assured it that they would sit with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and try to find a solution on thedate via a dialogue.However, a faction of the ruling coalition, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam refuses to make any compromise as long as PTI is concerned.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Let's see:are protesting because1. Punjab and KPK was constitutionally due for elections?2. Sindh assembly is still intact and they are asking for elections, even though they've been quiet for all of last year?3. Sindh's haqooq are mutasir'd if Punjab and KP aren't denied their constitutional right to vote even longer than they already have?4. Sindhis want elections along with Punjab and KP but won't call for dissolving their assembly to have elections but to leave Punjab and KP without a representative govt indefinitely?5. Sindhis haven't had their fill of PPP and want to have some more, so until they've had enough of PPP and are finally dissatified with them, Punjab and KP should not have elections so as not to hurt Sindhi feelings and make them feel left out because FeDeRaTiOn WiLL bE wEAkENeD ?Which one of the above is it? Can someone please explain?