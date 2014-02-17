What's new

Mughal’s Rajput policy vs Afghan policy

Marwat Khan Lodhi

Marwat Khan Lodhi

BANNED
Jun 23, 2010
5,341
-29
4,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Akbar and his successor’s were not in favour of ending Rajput ruling families. They aimed at converting them into subordinate allies. They opposed if ever individuals rather than ruling houses and in case of rebellion or intransigence on the part of a Rajput family. They seemed to have decided to retain Rajput ruling families as an integral part of their political system.

But the Afghans were treated differently. Towards them the Mughals were more stiff and unrelenting. Under stress of circumstances an Afghan prince might be temporarily tolerated as vassal but this was never a part of their general policy.

In Malwa Bihar, Bengal and Orissa a uniform policy was followed – deposition of the ruling Afghan family occupation of as much of their territory as possible and securing the submission of subordinate Afghan nobles by the lure of office and jagir but insisting on the imperial right to transfer them to other jagirs or fresh jobs.

The difference in the policy was due to the fact that the Rajputs were true to their word and once they had submitted they regarded rebellion or treachery unworthy of their honour and family pride. But the Afghans being essentially selfish could not always be relied upon. Secondly the Rajputs might have kept the possibility of the establishment of an all –India Empire as a cherished goal in the realm of thought but in practice they were satisfied with mere local autonomy.

The Afghans on the other hand had been the masters of an extensive north-Indian empire and could not wholly divest their political ambition of it. Consequently it was far more difficult for them to become sincerely loyal to their dispossessors. Akbar was conscious of the fact that he had seized sovereignty from the Afghans towards whom strong sections of the people had some tenderness of feeling. Hence continuance of their ruling dynasties was fraught with serious danger to the security of the empire. Akbar never accorded to any non-Rajput ruling family whether Hindu or Muslim the generous treatment reserved exclusively for the Rajputs.

Destruction of their ruling families was as essential for the expansion and security of the empire as the continuance of subordinate Rajput states had been fruitful in building up an buttressing the newly rising empire. It was thus an inevitable necessity that the Afghan policy of Akbar had to be different and distinct from his policy towards the Rajputs.

Mughals Rajput policy, Rajput Policy of Akbar, History of Mughal Empire
 
third eye

third eye

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2008
18,393
14
24,589
Country
India
Location
India
One common thread that ran through all the days of Muslim rule in India was distrust.

No ruler ever trusted his Governors, family or even sons. The sons in turn distrusted their father, spied on their siblings and so much more. They could not wait for the father to die..

The Rajputs had no claim to the imperial throne and were happy to save their respective homelands and save their states from forced conversion.

The policies therefore had to be different
 
Marwat Khan Lodhi

Marwat Khan Lodhi

BANNED
Jun 23, 2010
5,341
-29
4,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Aurangzeb's Afghan war

Aurangzeb captured the Mughal throne at Agra in 1657, after fighting his brothers and imprisoning his father Shah Jahan. The result of this usurpation and infighting were initial revolts in different parts of the Mughal Empire----in the northwest additional causes fuelled a rebellion greater in strength and longer in duration than the others.

The Mughals lost the fort of Kandahar in Afghanistan to the Persians in the reign of Shah Jahan. Attempts by them to recover this important fort, twice under Aurangzeb, ended in failure and dented Mughal prestige. Subsequently the Persian Shah Abbas II had encouraged the Shia Sultanates in the Deccan to assert their independence while Aurangzeb was fighting his brothers-----he even threatened to invade India around 1664-65. Though the danger never materialized these incidents left their impact on the frontier peoples, the Afghans.

Divided into numerous tribes, the Afghans were subjects of the Mughal Empire. Their brethren joined the empire's armies and were settled in different parts of India to keep the local Hindu resistance in check (this was specially the case in Uttar Pradesh). Within their frontier homeland of dry rugged hills and narrow valleys, the Afghans (i.e. Pasthuns) could not sustain their population on agriculture, and gained more from taxing trade caravans traversing the Khyber Pass.

But even this did not satiate their growing numbers; hence they were always on the lookout for raiding each others lands, or seeking such opportunities in the neighboring Mughal territory.

Mughal Administration

The frontier regions formed part of the province of Kabul, and the Mughal viceroy was stationed at that town. Under him were governors at Peshawar, Jalalabad, and Attock, with their military quotas and lesser officers to hold numerous other hill-posts.

The policy of the Mughal government since the days of Akbar was to maintain a strong military presence, invade the lands of a tribe that broke the peace, and bribe the other tribes to join in the plunder of their neighbour.

Divisions among the different tribes were natural, but divisions within a tribe and in families were also a useful tool for the Mughals to control the Afghans. Unlike the Rajput clans, who generally obeyed their clan-heads and followed them into war, the Afghans only did so if their chief was a capable leader and could get them monetary gains. If that chief was incapable then someone else rose up to claim the leadership of the tribe.

The drawback of such a system was the proliferation of leaders and fighting groups among the Afghans, ocassionaly uniting among themselves, but incapable of making any long-term plan of operation. The only time when the Afghans have been a nation was under Ahmad Shah Abdali — and he had Persians and Uzbeks in his army to keep the Afghan element in check.

The Afghans were closely matched to the Mughals in military resources — weilding firearms they took advantage of the broken nature of their country to lay ambushes for the advancing enemy. Concealing themselves behind rocks and trees and on mountain tops till the enemy was caught in a trap. Only the Mughal artillery and cavalry could break up their formations when caught off-guard.

The first rising was of the Yusufzai in 1667.




From their homes in the region of Swat (green portion of map) the Yusufzai spread south into Attock and east into Hazara in 1667. Their leader was Bhagu, who had proclaimed himself Wazir of their puppet king, and had obtained religious sanction from Mullah Chalak (showing the susceptibility of the Pashtuns to religious extremism, as seen earlier from their role in the Raushaniya rising against Akbar).

The Mullah himself led the first body of 5000 Yusufzai across the River Indus into Hazara where they captured the fort of Chhachal and expelled the local Mughal officers. Other Yusufzai bands penetrated into the Peshawar district.

The governor of Attock, Kamil Khan, retaliated by marching into the Yusufzai homeland, forcing the invaders to rush back for its defence. The Mughal officer with the loyal Khattak Pashtuns, enemies of the Yusufzai, was reinforced by more men sent from Peshawar: Gakkhars from the Punjab and Rajputs under Maha Singh Bhadauria.

They marched along the course of the Indus and attacked the over 20,000 Yusufzai who were blocking that ferry point across the river. The Mughal artillery broke their formation and the cavalry completed the Yusufzai defeat — 2000 were killed and many more drowned in the river. A pyramid of their severed heads was built on the river bank but the main body of the tribe escaped across the river.

The Mughals made a long halt at that ferry, not being strong enough to take on the Yusufzai in their own home.

Meanwhile the viceroy of Kabul sent another force under Shamshir Khan, which followed the Kabul river east and then swerved north to join the force under Kamil Khan. The united army crossed the River Indus into the Yusufzai lands — their villages were burnt, the crops trampled, and property looted by the Mughals. But the invasion caused other tribes, like the Akuzai and the Malizai, in the neighbourhood to join the Yusufzai in resisting the invaders.

A new viceroy

In 1668 Aurangzeb appointed his Mir Bakshi, Muhammad Amin Khan (a Persian officer and the son of the famous Mir Jumla), at the head of a force of 9000 to crush the Yusufzai.

By this time Shahbaz Khan had bribed the Utmanzai tribe to side with the Mughals. Amin Khan took over command from him and pressed further into the lands of the Yusufzai and their allies, sacking the fertile Swat valley.




Villages like Hijaz and Karahmar were destroyed and the territory of Bajaur was also invaded. The remaining pockets of Yusufzai resistance were the high peaks of their mountain homes, but even these were scaled by the Mughals and large numbers of Pathans were killed or taken prisoner.

The Yusufzai were finally defeated but the Mughals did not take any chancesÃ¢â‚¬â€Ã¢â‚¬â€other garrisons in the region were strengthened. In 1671 Maharaja Jaswant Singh and his Rathor clansmen were appointed to hold the post of Jamrud on the road to Kabul.

They saw action only a year later in the rising of the Afridi and allied tribes in the Khyber region....

While the new viceroy, the Persian officer Muhammad Amin Khan, took his post in Kabul, his deputy in Jalalabad came into conflict with the Afridi tribe. Under the leadership of Akmal Khan, the Afridis closed the Khyber Pass in the spring of 1672, and proclaimed war against the Mughals calling on all Pathan clans to join them.

Akmal Khan went so far as to strike coins in his name as a sign of independence.

The haughty Mughal viceroy, who had been passing the winter at Peshawar, moved to Kabul for the summer months, disregarding his officer's advice. He had with him all his family and camp followers, which slowed down the rest of his army, and doomed them to an ambush in the narrow gorge at Ali Masjid.




The Persian nobleman opened negotiations with the Afghans but the price they demanded was too high and he tried force. In the battle that followed the Afghans rained down arrows, bullets, and stones from the hill-tops on the Mughals. The army broke into a confused mass into which the triumphant enemy chargedÃ¢â‚¬â€Ã¢â‚¬â€Muhammad Amin Khan and his officers escaped with their lives to Peshawar but in the words of the Mughal chronicler:

Ten thousand men fell under the enemy's sword in the field, and above two crores of rupees in cash and kind was looted by the enemy. They captured 20,000 men and women and sent them to Central Asia for sale. Amin Khan's own family, including his wife, were among the prisoners but he secured their release by paying a huge ransom. All the Mughal lands across the Khyber Pass were lost to the Afghan tribes — only Jaswant Singh continued to hold post at Jamrud beneath the pass.




General Afghan rising

News of this great victory, and of the immense riches gained by Akmal Khan, spread like wildfire among the Pathans. Many of them came over to his army; other tribes raised the banner of revolt against the Mughals. The recently supressed Yusufzai's recovered their lands from Mughal occupation.

The Khattak tribe, located in the southern portions of Peshwar, rose under their chieftain Khushal Khan, who had recently served in the Mughal campaign against his hereditary enemies the Yusufzais. Khushal joined up with Akmal and inspired the Afghans with his poetry and by his victories over the isolated Mughal posts.

Aurangzeb heard of the disaster in May 1672. He first sent the viceroy of Lahore, Fidai Khan, to hold Peshawar against any further advance by the exultant enemy. Mahabat Khan, viceroy of the Deccan then engaged in fighting the great Shivaji, was appointed to recover Kabul since he had governed the province thrice before.

But the now old Mahabat had no interest in fighting the tribes and he came to a secret understanding with them. Aurangzeb then sent Shujaet Khan in the winter of 1673-74 as an independent commander to open the road to Kabul.

Shujaet avoided the besieged Khyber Pass and took his army towards the lesser known Karapa Pass a little to the north of the River Kabul. But a heavy snowfall on 21 February, booged down his army, the vigilant Afghans followed close behind and surrounded the Mughals from the hill-tops.

From this vantage point they launched bullets, arrows, and stones throughout the night — charging the shaken enemy at dawn. Shujaet Khan was killed but a portion of his army was saved because Jaswant Singh had wisely sent up a body of 500 Rajput cavalry with guns who broke through the enemy's cordon.

Aurangzeb takes command

Aurangzeb was now convinced that an all-out campaign under his own command, and with better resources, was required to crush the Afghans. Accompanying him were Fidai Khan (now appointed viceroy of Kabul), the Turk noble Aghar Khan, and the Afghan (i.e. Indian Pathan from UP) noble Dilir Khan known to us from his battles against Shivaji.



His young son Akbar marched by way of Kohat (blue portion in map south of Peshawar), accompanied by Asad Khan and Jaswant Singh, and avoiding the Khyber route captured Kabul in 1674. The Khyber Afghans were now trapped — from Peshawar Mughal detachments entered the lands of the Ghorai, Shirrani, and Yusufzai tribes, burnt their villages and took thousands of prisoners, and sold them into slavery.

These victories cowed the Daudzai, Tarakzai, and Tirahi tribes into submission. Cracks appeared within the families of the rebels. Akmal Khan's relatives offered to arrest him if they were pardoned, Bhagu's son joined the Mughals, Khushal Khan's son also took up Mughal service. The Bangash and other tribes i nthe region came to the Mughal side.

Meanwhile Agahar Khan had been trying to force open the Khyber Pass. He had first defeated the Mohmands posted on the south flank and then ousted the main Afghan army of 40,000 from the Ali Masjid defile. Followed by Fidai Khan, the new viceroy, he captured Jalalabad and tried to link up with the Mughals at Kabul by way of the Jegdalek Pass.

The Ghilzai tribe had sworn to hold the pass but were ousted by him after a long battle. Fidai Khan reached Kabul and Prince Akbar returned to Peshawar. But the Afghans had not been crushed—they retreated to remote valleys to lick their wounds, recoup losses, and waited for another chance.

Fidai Khan on his return from Kabul in the Spring of 1675 was attacked in the Jegdalek Pass, losing many of his soldiers and camp-followers, but Aghar Khan came up from Gandamak and rescued him.

The crisis of the war was over.....all the Mughal posts were strongly held, revenue was collected from the obedient tribes, and caravans went through the Khyber and other passes. All that remained now was to crush the old die-hards.

The new governor Amir Khan, appointed in 1677, brought over the remaining Afghan chieftains to his side by paying them subsidies. He created divisions among the followers of Akmal Khan by pointing out how the greater share of plunder was going into the hands of the Afridi tribe. On his death the tribe submitted to the Mughals. Khushal was betrayed by his son and captured soon after.

But before all this, a more momentous event that would change the history of India, took place towards the end of 1678. Maharaja Jaswant Singh, holding the post of Jamrud with his army, died that winter, and this event gave Aurangzeb the opportunity to annex his kingdom (Jodhpur), divide the Hindu territory of Rajputana into two separate halves that could be crushed in detail, and impose jaziya on the Hindu population—bringing to life his long-cherished dream of making India an Islamic State.

NOTE: All the Afghan lands were not involved in this war, which centred on the Peshawar-Jalalabad-Kabul axis. Afghan tribes in North Baluchistan and the Sulaiman Range remained unaffected by this conflict.


This same story has been repeated for generals in other ages. Kunwar Man Singh in Akbar's time, Sardar Hari Singh Nalwa in the 19th Century, and to British generals in a later period.
 
Last edited:
AUSTERLITZ

AUSTERLITZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 10, 2008
6,030
175
10,145
Country
India
Location
India
Pakistanisage said:
Akbar was soft on Rajputs cause he liked "RAJPUT CHICKS ". That is why he married JODHA BAI.
Click to expand...
Meh,this from a professional.Watching too much soaps is messing with ur head.Akbar wanted the rajputs as a counterweight to the irani,afghani and turani nobles at his court who had repeatedly rebelled in the early part of his reign.He knew rajputs reputation for being loyal to their commitments.
Secondly,akbar understood that in their long rule despite continous effort the delhi sultanate had failed to suppress the rajputs by force,so he instead opted to trap them in a gilded cage.He knew attempts to conquer and hold rajputana by force were not worth the cost as it was essentially a barren desert deficit area not rich in resources or land revenue.But it was essential that he must have overall strategic command of the area as -1) It was too close to delhi and agra.2)More importantly ,rajputana was strategically placed between the trade route from the centre of the empire to the prosperous trading ports in gujarat and sindh through which trade with west asia was conducted ,a treasure trove.Interdiction of this vital route by hostile forces was unacceptable to him.
Matrimonial alliances were just a convinient way of accomplishing his goals.The princesses being married to him,the rajputs would be loyal to only him- and their contingents would be readily at his disposal.For use against any internal or external foes.Akbar was actually a very shrewd and calculated fellow who knew which battles he wanted to fight unlike aurangzeb,who fought everyone(Marathas,afghans,sikhs,shias,satnamis,assamese,jats,rajputs) and lost everything.
 
Saiful Islam

Saiful Islam

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2013
2,515
-7
2,608
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
The Mughals were bad news and personally shouldn't be considered a Muslim Empire, you can call it a Indian empire that makes me happier. They just created shirk after shirk in Islam and good riddance of them.
 
Marwat Khan Lodhi

Marwat Khan Lodhi

BANNED
Jun 23, 2010
5,341
-29
4,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Aurangzaib was short-sighted, he provoked afghans un-necessarily and took panga with rajputs, the reliable allies of mughals.
Does any one knows what was policy of jahangir and shahjahan towards rajputs and afghans?
 
EyanKhan

EyanKhan

FULL MEMBER
Jan 19, 2014
913
2
1,954
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pak-one said:
Aurangzaib was short-sighted, he provoked afghans un-necessarily and took panga with rajputs, the reliable allies of mughals.
Does any one knows what was policy of jahangir and shahjahan towards rajputs and afghans?
Click to expand...
Pretty much the same as Akbar's they did not bring major changes to his reforms.
 
Rajaraja Chola

Rajaraja Chola

BANNED
Sep 5, 2010
9,054
-3
10,213
Country
India
Location
Canada
Starting from Humayun, brothers of him never allowed him to rule properly. In Hindu traditions eldest is appointed heir, or the one appointed by King becomes heir. Other princes, respect the kings decision and do not do any riots. Even if he wants, he would have very less backers.
But in Mughal empire till its last, it was marked by in-fighting within the brothers for the throne.
 
ExtraOdinary

ExtraOdinary

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 31, 2013
3,354
-6
5,559
Country
India
Location
India
Pak-one said:
Aurangzaib was short-sighted, he provoked afghans un-necessarily and took panga with rajputs, the reliable allies of mughals.
Does any one knows what was policy of jahangir and shahjahan towards rajputs and afghans?
Click to expand...
He took panga with Afghans and Rajputs and Sikhs and Marathas and Jats. No wonder the empire collapsed after his death.
 
ExtraOdinary

ExtraOdinary

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 31, 2013
3,354
-6
5,559
Country
India
Location
India
History of India: If you could change any one event of Indian history, what would that be and why? - Quora


The 3 Minutes that Changed India's Destiny - Prince Dara Shikoh dismounting from an elephant in the Battle of Samugarh


Picture to yourself a Mughal zenana, one of those delicate marble lattice framed structures from where the brutal politics of power played out over the Indian subcontinent in medieval times. Dusk is falling, and in the emblazoned balcony a young prince sits, deep in thought with a quill in hand. Spread out around him are numerous books; of parchment and vellum, from as far as Portugal, Transoxania, Baghdad, Pegu and Kerala, in many exotic tongues archaic and strange, whispering to him the knowledge of the millenia….



As a young man, that prince was the epitome of a leader; in valor, courage, erudition and compassion. As the King – in – waiting, the eldest of four brothers, he was doted upon by his father, the King. Everyday his exploits on the battlefield and in academia won him laurels and the hearts of his subjects. Everyday his name and fame spread farther afar, as a worthy successor to his illustrious ancestors, those who shaped India into the leading economy of those times in the world, into a place, which every other nation looked upon as utopia. This was a prince who had passionately proclaimed that Islam and Hinduism were like two siblings in his book, ”Majma-ul-Bahrain” (The Mingling of the Two Great Oceans). This was a prince who was a disciple of one of the greatest Sufi saints in India, Hazrat Mian Mir, a saint so respected by all religious sects, that he was invited by the Sikhs to lay the foundation of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. This was the erudite prince who translated all the 50 Upanishads into Persian, from where they found their way into Latin and other European languages, influencing some of the greatest philosophers who shaped human thought in the past three centuries: Hegel, Schopenhauer, Kant and so on. A prince who was a self confessed disapprover of those white skinned traders from across the sea, a passionate upholder of the brotherhood of Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims. India was destined to shine even brighter in the firmament of world history, under his stewardship, the Golden Age was about to reach its peak.





Picture to yourself another prince, dour and sallow. A neglected son, battle hardened, bitter and a master of subversion. Hiding his hunger for power in a shallow cloak of religious piety, he was a master of deceit and dissimulation. A shadow in his brother’s luminescence, banished forever to the sidewings. Made to go on endless campaigns in treacherous far off lands, he was never home to experience the royal pleasures of life like his elder brother. Unloved and uncared for, a lone scheming prince. With seething anguish and jealousy, slowly the prince plays out his moves, to gain what rightfully was not his, but the glory! Oh, the terrible, mad, intoxicating glory!

Ancient taboos lay forgotten, relationships thrown astray. A dying father did not bring the four mourning brothers together, instead he brought along a battle for succession. The father miraculously survived, but the wheels of time had moved on, and set in motion one of the greatest battles for succession ever witnessed in the world, a battle of Mughal princes, the battle to ascend the throne of India, to assume the title, “The Scourge of God”, “The World-Seizer” and “The Refuge of the World”…

With the two other brothers put out of contention by the younger battle hardened prince, using his familiar tricks of treachery and back-stabbing, it boiled down to a battle between the righteous and the evil, the tolerant and the fundamental.




Samugarh Plains, 28th May, 1658

Commanding the Imperial Army,was the eldest prince, the rightful heir to the throne of India, the beloved of masses and the destroyer of foes.

Army: Total strength 60,000 - 80,000, including 20,000 infantry and 80 cannons. The light artillery consisted of camels with 120 swivel guns on their backs.

Advantages: Battle close to capital Agra, troops well rested and ready to fight, numerically insurmountable.

On the other side, was the younger prince, marching all the way from the Deccan with his limited reserves and resources.

Army: 40,000 including infantry and cavalry, 60 cannons, 75 swivel guns

Disadvantages: Weary troops, fear of rebellion.




However, destiny behaves in strange whimsical ways. It grants a kingdom at the drop of a hat and causes a cataclysm in the blink of an eye. It turns a city into a graveyard in the wink of an eye, and makes a peasant wench a princess in a trice. Destiny too played a game in this bitter war, staking its own claim to become the refuge of the world, the scourge of God and the world seizer…

Unbeknownst to the elder prince, the younger had opened up channels of communication with the elder’s generals. Offers of high noblemen posts as Omrahs, of indecent sums of gold, muhars, and land, those boons and banes of the Mughal Empire, had already been made, and in some cases, accepted.
The battle day dawned bright. Resplendent atop their war elephants the two princes commanded their armies with all majesty of the Mughal line, in whose veins runs the ancient blood of both Timur and Gengis Khan. The younger prince was in a defensive position, his numerical disadvantage obviating it. The older prince was poised to attack, his faithful battalions of brave Rajputs charging ahead like blinding terror.

In one deafening thrust, the older prince’s forces pierced the lines of the younger; the rightful lunged out to decimate the evil, victory is at hand! The younger princes forces began to scatter. From atop his elephant he was goading them on in mad despair, knowing full well that defeat in the battle not only meant loss of kingdom, it also meant imminent death.

The older prince could smell victory, the beloved of the masses saw signs that his vision for India begin to fruition, the routing of evil is near finished. One of his generals, Khalil Ullah Khan, the very one whom he had insulted 14 years ago, at this point advised him, that dismounting from his elephant and riding a horse would give him greater speed and safety. A loyal General was Khalil Ullah Khan; very loyal to the enemy: gold can change men into terrible traitors.

The older prince, dismounted his elephant, and all around suddenly rent the cry, that the Prince, beloved of the masses, the destroyer of foes, the rightful heir, was dead. Despair wreaked havoc, the winning army turned into a leaderless pack of dismayed frightened soldiers. The younger prince knowing his plan working pressed home his advantage. With a vengeance his troops tore down on the numerically stronger Imperial army and crushed it. There is no greater weapon than crushing a heart and the younger prince was a master at using it.

And so it was that India came to be ruled by Aurangzeb, The Scourge of God, The Refuge of the World, who defeated his elder brother Dara Shukoh, the beloved of the masses, the erudite scholar, the passionate practitioner of tolerance and brotherhood. Oh, what a defeat it was. Dara Shukoh, the royal heir apparent, the first of Shah Jahan’s issues was paraded through the streets of Agra on a dirty mule, clad in muddied clothes. The wailing mobs beat their chests and pulled their hair in agony, as Dara Shukoh the gentle prince, was brutally murdered by a gang of nobles abetting Aurangzeb.

Three minutes it took, for Dara to dismount the elephant, those three minutes changed a winning army into a losing side, a rightful heir into a wronged criminal, a peaceful country into a melting pot of religious warfare, the Sikhs into a militant race, the Marathas into a Hindu army, Aurangzeb into a tyrannical Emperor, India into a dominion of the British, the Mughal Kingdom into a paltry remnant of its former glory. Those 3 minutes changed India’s destiny irrevocably and irreparably, leaving us with only a sense of wonder, how would it have been? Just, how different, would it have actually been?

It was late evening. Having said his prayers, Shah Jehan, once the monarch of India, now confined to his small ante chamber by his own son, Aurangzeb, sat down to dinner. Aurangzeb’s messenger arrived carrying a covered gold plate.
“Your son Aurangzeb, sends your Highness this gift, and wishes to remind you of his affection”.
“Praise be to God. Blessed be my son”, said Shah Jehan and opened the cover to find the head of his first born, Dara Shukoh, bloodied and with eyes gouged out resting on his dinner table. A bereaved father’s anguish rent the air, a sister’s lament pervaded the zenana, India was never ever the same again.




Disclaimer: All the prime elements in this answer are historically verifiable. The wiki on Battle of Samugarh says: "The outcome of the battle was decided when Dara Shikoh's descended from his Elephant Howdah at the most critical moment of the battle, his elephant then quickly fled from the battlefield. Fleeing elephant was evidence enough for Dara Shikoh's troops who mistook this event to indicate his death. Thousands of Dara Shikohs forces surrendered to Aurangzeb when the Mughal military band of Aurangzeb played the ode of victory."

Dara Shikoh's contributions to understanding of the Upanishads in the West is seminal, and it has indeed influenced people from Hegel to Schopenhauer. Hazrat Mian Mir was indeed very friendly with the Sikhs, Dara and his sister Jahanara Begum Sahib studied Sufism of his order. Infact Jahanara is buried in the Nizamuddin dargah complex in Delhi, she is the "sister in the zenana" referred to here.
 
asad71

asad71

PROFESSIONAL
May 24, 2011
6,864
4
5,986
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
The rivalry between the Afghan-Pashstuns and the Uzbegh-Mughals run back into history.After the1st Battle of Panipath the Afghans withdrew into the east. The Afghans did make a come back briefly under Sher Shah but that was all. Throughout Mughal rule this rivalry continued.We see this manifested today in the conflict between the Pashtuns and Northern Alliance in Afghanistan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom