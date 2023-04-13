Mughal-mukt' india , Students will now earn credits for specialized knowledge in Purans, Vedas

INDIAPOSITIVE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 8,848
- -25
- Country
-
- Location
-
What about flying horses, particularly this one arab steed rode by this very famous person ?Great. Now all that remains is finding the exact chapters in the Veda books about space ship design and computer design and in-vitro human growth design and satellite-augmented internet design as proclaimed by various Bhagwa sources like Mithun Chakroborty, Narendra Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma.
What about flying horses, particularly this one arab steed rode by this very famous person ?
Provide proof of these so called muslim "great revolutionaries" publicly denying the horse thing.Do / did you see rational, great Muslim revolutionaries believe in that, whether in Africa or in West Asia or South Asia etc ?
Whereas Modi jee...
There are rational Hindus too who reject a lot of this. But you are obsessed with Modi more than bhakts are.Whereas Modi jee...
Such symbolic gestures don't impress me at all.
Provide proof of these so called muslim "great revolutionaries" publicly denying the horse thing.
There are rational Hindus too who reject a lot of this. But you are obsessed with Modi more than bhakts are.
I don't care whose statement it is. But you too choose to hear what you want to hear, while ignoring a lot of things."Bhagwan Modi" is not my statement.
I don't care. Let all people believe in whatever magical religious thing they believe in. Hell, be agnostic, atheist all you want.. mujhe kya lena dena ?You provide proof to the counter.
I don't care whose statement it is.
But you too choose to hear what you want to hear, while ignoring a lot of things.
I don't care. Let all people believe in whatever magical religious thing they believe in. Hell, be agnostic, atheist all you want.. mujhe kya lena dena ?
anyone forcing you to believe ?
I don't see how it is anyone's business which way India votes or what policies we roll out internally.So 400 million Bhakts cause no reason for worry for the world ?