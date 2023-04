Mughal-mukt' india , Students will now earn credits for specialized knowledge in Purans, Vedas

What is the exact status @INDIAPOSITIVE ? Is Mughal history being deleted or de-emphasized? How can a significant portion of history be totally erased? I am a supporter of correcting lopsided content, and that is why I keep recommending Vikram Sampath's book to fellow Indians. But we can't erase some part of history altogether. Suppression only creates more curiosity. Students will go to the internet to find out stuff and encounter bias ridden content as is the norm.After exploring, I understand that Mughal history will continue to be present in text books of Class 7, 8, 11 and 12. So Rana Ayub's tweet about 'removal' of Mughal history is incorrect. More sources are welcome. There is plenty of news debunking this allegation of 'erasion', only if people care to go beyond twitter.