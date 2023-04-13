What's new

Mughal-mukt' india , Students will now earn credits for specialized knowledge in Purans, Vedas

Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Ab saari jangain haar jaye gai Mughal

Amazing vision by shree Modi jee. Winning wars centuries after they happened :tup:
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

Sep 8, 2021
What is the exact status @INDIAPOSITIVE ? Is Mughal history being deleted or de-emphasized? How can a significant portion of history be totally erased? I am a supporter of correcting lopsided content, and that is why I keep recommending Vikram Sampath's book to fellow Indians. But we can't erase some part of history altogether. Suppression only creates more curiosity. Students will go to the internet to find out stuff and encounter bias ridden content as is the norm.

Update: After exploring, I understand that Mughal history will continue to be present in text books of Class 7, 8, 11 and 12. So Rana Ayub's tweet about 'removal' of Mughal history is incorrect. More sources are welcome. There is plenty of news debunking this allegation of 'erasion', only if people care to go beyond twitter.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
Fine by me, they're not being forced, just incentivized to learn Vedas, Puranas etc .. I see no problem here.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1646401901456678913

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645978535809662976

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1646097074394660865

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1643280509353746432

@iamnobody @jamahir @-=virus=-
Great. Now all that remains is finding the exact chapters in the Veda books about space ship design and computer design and in-vitro human growth design and satellite-augmented internet design as proclaimed by various Bhagwa sources like Mithun Chakroborty, Narendra Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
jamahir said:
Great. Now all that remains is finding the exact chapters in the Veda books about space ship design and computer design and in-vitro human growth design and satellite-augmented internet design as proclaimed by various Bhagwa sources like Mithun Chakroborty, Narendra Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma.
What about flying horses, particularly this one arab steed rode by this very famous person ? :D

All religions have fantastical stories, one guy apparently turned water to wine, another split an ocean.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
-=virus=- said:
What about flying horses, particularly this one arab steed rode by this very famous person ? :D
Do / did you see rational, great Muslim revolutionaries believe in that, whether in Africa or in West Asia or South Asia etc ?

Whereas Modi jee...
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
jamahir said:
Do / did you see rational, great Muslim revolutionaries believe in that, whether in Africa or in West Asia or South Asia etc ?

Whereas Modi jee...
Provide proof of these so called muslim "great revolutionaries" publicly denying the horse thing.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Paitoo said:
I don't care whose statement it is.
You should care. On one occasion that was said by one elderly Bhakt woman in Gujarat as I saw on ABP News. Other Bhakts have also said it.

Paitoo said:
But you too choose to hear what you want to hear, while ignoring a lot of things.
Like what ?

-=virus=- said:
I don't care. Let all people believe in whatever magical religious thing they believe in. Hell, be agnostic, atheist all you want.. mujhe kya lena dena ?

anyone forcing you to believe ?
So 400 million Bhakts cause no reason for worry for the world ?
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
jamahir said:
So 400 million Bhakts cause no reason for worry for the world ?
I don't see how it is anyone's business which way India votes or what policies we roll out internally.

don't care, and more than that, not my business what's happening in Pakistan, or Libya, or Turkey or Israel or Venezuela or wherever else.
 

