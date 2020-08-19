/ Register

Mufti of Palestine bans worship of Emirati people in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Jyotish, Aug 19, 2020 at 2:04 AM.

    Mufti of Palestine bans worship of Emirati people in Al-Aqsa Mosque

    August 17, 2020

    The Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine, Sheikh Mohammed Hussein, announced on Monday that he has forbidden the Emirati people from praying in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

    The Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine announced that the decision was made based on a 2012 fatwa that was issued against anyone who normalizes relations with Israel and reconciles with this country.

    He clarified that the 2012 fatwa for the pilgrimage to Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque announced certain conditions, among which was not normalization.

    “Since the agreement between the UAE and Israel includes normalization, therefore, pilgrimage to Quds is not permissible and is forbidden (Haram) for Emirati people,” Sheikh Mohammad Hussein said.

    Earlier, the UAE had said in a statement on a normalization agreement with Israel that under this peace plan, all Muslims could go to Al-Aqsa Mosque and pray there, and that other holy sites in Jerusalem should be open to worshipers of all religions.

    https://en.shafaqna.com/162364/the-...-worship-of-emirati-people-in-al-aqsa-mosque/
     
    Islamic Scholar Rejects Palestinian Mufti's Fatwa Banning Emiratis From Praying In Al Quds

    Fahad Shabbir

    19th August 2020

    CAIRO

    A grand scholar at Al Azhar Al Sharif, Egypt's renowned Islamic institution, has rejected a fatwa by Al Quds Mufti where he forbids the Emirati people from praying in Al-Aqsa Mosque following the UAE-Israeli peace accord.

    "As a specialist in Islamic Fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence) I can't find any religious justification for declaring as haram (forbidden) the worship of any Muslim people in any mosque all over the world based on a political stance taken by these people's leadership. I reject any religious fatwa that is not based on Shari'a - compliant rules," Dr Abbas Shuman, a member of Al Azhar's Committee of Senior Scholars.

    "I'm not here defending the UAE's decision, nor interfering in its political stand which is solely determined by its leaders. I'm only dismissing that fatwa as biased as it has no legal sanction and cannot be enforced. Turkey has been maintaining normal relations with Israel since 1949 and was the first Islamic nation to recognise Israel.

    Turkey and Israel enjoy even economic and defence cooperation which far exceeds normalisation of relations; and nonetheless, we have not heard - and we don't want to hear- any Palestinian fatwa banning Turks from praying in Al Aqsa. Neither have we heard any Palestinian fatwa banning Qataris, from praying in Al Aqsa, and likewise we don't want to hear, though Qatar enjoys commercial relations with Israel," Shuman explained.

    "This Fatwa, in addition, contradicts with a call by Palestinian leaders for issuing a religious fatwa, urging Muslims all over the world to visit Al Aqsa and pray there."

    "To the best of my knowledge, our Islamic history has not witnessed any fatwa by the righteous forefathers and their descendants banning any Muslim from praying in any mosque around the world," he concluded.

    https://www.urdupoint.com/en/middle-east/islamic-scholar-rejects-palestinian-mufti03-1005255.html
     
    Wow.
     
    Rightly so

    Emirates have joined with the Jews to declare war upon the people of Palestine, upon Al Aqda and upon all Muslims

    Why should they be allowed to desecrate muslim holy places with their polluted presence and I'm talking about both Israelis and Emiratei
     
    Emotional Jerk Reaction..

    How can one ban other from praying at a location ?
     
    Ban the leaders....
    Many Emiratis dont like this
     
    good for the emiratis
    remember this?
     
