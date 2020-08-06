/ Register

  • Thursday, August 6, 2020

Muezzin of Hagia Sophia dies

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Jyotish, Aug 6, 2020 at 7:03 PM.

  1. Aug 6, 2020 at 7:03 PM #1
    Jyotish

    Jyotish

    Muezzin of Hagia Sophia dies

    Grigory Matyunin

    05-Aug-2020

    Osman Aslan, Muezzin of Hagia Sophia, died suddenly on Sunday, Turkish media have reported.

    The news comes soon after Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque having previously acted as a museum. It was first constructed as a Christian church under Emperor Justinian in 537.

    The Mufti of Istanbul reported, “Our Kagithane District Uhud Mosque passed away due to a heart attack during the voluntary guidance service in Hagia Sophia Mosque. We extend our condolences to his family and relatives.”

    “We wish mercy from God to Allah, the family and relatives of Uhud Mosque, Muezzin-Kayyum, who passed away during the voluntary guidance service in Hagia Sophia-i Kebir Mosque, due to a heart attack,” local authorities said on social media.

    https://today.salamweb.com/muezzin-of-hagia-sophia-dies/
     
  2. Aug 6, 2020 at 7:08 PM #2
    El Sidd

    El Sidd

    إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ
     
  3. Aug 6, 2020 at 8:01 PM #3
    Constantin84

    Constantin84

    Divine punishment...

    RIP
     
  4. Aug 6, 2020 at 8:04 PM #4
    El Sidd

    El Sidd

    Death is inevitable. Its not like he was crucified
     
  5. Aug 6, 2020 at 8:06 PM #5
    Constantin84

    Constantin84

    That's true...Big coincidence though, and I'm not the superstitious type
     
  6. Aug 6, 2020 at 8:07 PM #6
    El Sidd

    El Sidd

    His life goal was accomplished. His death does not come as sorrow but as celebration.

    You fail to understand the Muslim psyche hence your frustrations with them.
     
  7. Aug 6, 2020 at 8:29 PM #7
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ
    May he be granted the highest Jannah. Amin
     
