Muezzin of Hagia Sophia dies Grigory Matyunin 05-Aug-2020 Osman Aslan, Muezzin of Hagia Sophia, died suddenly on Sunday, Turkish media have reported. The news comes soon after Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque having previously acted as a museum. It was first constructed as a Christian church under Emperor Justinian in 537. The Mufti of Istanbul reported, “Our Kagithane District Uhud Mosque passed away due to a heart attack during the voluntary guidance service in Hagia Sophia Mosque. We extend our condolences to his family and relatives.” “We wish mercy from God to Allah, the family and relatives of Uhud Mosque, Muezzin-Kayyum, who passed away during the voluntary guidance service in Hagia Sophia-i Kebir Mosque, due to a heart attack,” local authorities said on social media. https://today.salamweb.com/muezzin-of-hagia-sophia-dies/