This news of Saudis investing in Pakistan has been twisted rejected and ejected in past several days. Some made hoax other made it a fox hunt. What is actually Saudis doing and what is China up to no one has answered these questions to great extent. Some said it is an oil city other said Saudis are partners in CPEC but no one answered questions that actually defined the news.



So to help you and international media on the news let's look into it.



China is not angry at Saudis investing.

Yes Saudis are investing.

Saudis are making an oil refinery it will be the third largest oil refinery.



But what is the actual definition of this news is that Saudi Aramco and PSO are now partners on the oil refinery at Gwadar. Prime Minister has given a go ahead to this partnership in refinery and the news has very little to do with China. This refinery is going to utilize CPEC services for logistics but it is a deal between PSO and Aramco on a wider extent. All those who says the deal is off are wrong the deal is going ahead in full swing.



CPEC is a logistic provider for this refinery and this is the first fruit that Chinese vision of BRI or CPEC has brought to Pakistan.



Thanks to China much investment will follow this in Balochistan. The future China is gifting to Balochistan no one else could have done it for them.





Click to expand...