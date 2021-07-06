What's new

Mubarrak to PM Imran Khan / PTI for hitting record high export targets for FY 2020-2021

Credit must go where it is due.

That is PM Imran Khan, his Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf party and the PTI fanboys.

Due to events unfolding in Afghanistan, I believe this positive news has not received the attention it should have. Also, it's due to the trade deficit figures being exactly the same as exports figure.

defence.pk

Pakistan Export Updates

Pakistan Had its Highest Ever Exports in FY 2021: Razak Dawood Pakistan’s exports of goods during the FY2021 were recorded at $25.3 billion, announced Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, through Twitter. He wrote, “These are the highest-ever exports of Goods in the...
defence.pk

Cumulative Pakistani exports (goods and services) have touched $31.3 billion for the very first time in Pakistan in the FY 2020-2021.

For years, we've heard how Bangladeshi exports were so high and looked impossible to reach for Pakistan but they're actually only at $38.8 billion for FY 2020-2021, so not long to go now for Pakistan to get its respective position back.

Anyway, although I didn't agree with the method how these exports were being increased, it is what it is and I accept it and acknowledge that it is a great achievement under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

I can only pray and wish for more success and prosperity for Pakistan.
 
Also congratulate the changing attitudes of the millennial generation and after for taking steps beyond their usual closed minded upbringings in business and employment. Startups and the way young girls and men are now taking different jobs and education seriously has changed too. Kids from educated middle classes are now looking at customer support jobs, interacting more with the demographics that did not have exposure to them. The urban culture is evolving to support web based shopping experiences - all the government has to do is support such initiatives or at the least get out of the way.
 
We should first set a target of crossing bangaldesh. There is no shame in that.
That would give us a mental encouragement and boost our morale.
If reserves would increase through rda as it is shown that half a billion dollar is coming every two months.
And exports increase. Then we easily cross bangaldesh in 2 to 3 years.
Once we achieve that mental barrier the whole nation behaviour and attitude would change.
Look at me. I used to preffer everything imported. Now I check before buying. Is th product pakistani or not.
Similarly textile industry has imported 8 billion dollars worth of machinary. And they are fully booked till 2023. That's something.
Plus it exports ha huge potential. We have gone from 1 billion to 2 billion in single month. A park is establish in islamabad with korea. Many others are planned but work is slow. But if those technology park comes into being and other reforms we would easily easily cross 5 billion dollars in 1 year through it.
These 2 things should be focused mainly.
 
