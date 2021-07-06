Mubarrak to PM Imran Khan / PTI for hitting record high export targets for FY 2020-2021

Pakistan Space Agency
Credit must go where it is due.
That is PM Imran Khan, his Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf party and the PTI fanboys.
Due to events unfolding in Afghanistan, I believe this positive news has not received the attention it should have. Also, it's due to the trade deficit figures being exactly the same as exports figure.
Cumulative Pakistani exports (goods and services) have touched $31.3 billion for the very first time in Pakistan in the FY 2020-2021.
For years, we've heard how Bangladeshi exports were so high and looked impossible to reach for Pakistan but they're actually only at $38.8 billion for FY 2020-2021, so not long to go now for Pakistan to get its respective position back.
Anyway, although I didn't agree with the method how these exports were being increased, it is what it is and I accept it and acknowledge that it is a great achievement under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.
I can only pray and wish for more success and prosperity for Pakistan.
