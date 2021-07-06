Mubarrak to PM Imran Khan / PTI for hitting record high export targets for FY 2020-2021

We should first set a target of crossing bangaldesh. There is no shame in that.

That would give us a mental encouragement and boost our morale.

If reserves would increase through rda as it is shown that half a billion dollar is coming every two months.

And exports increase. Then we easily cross bangaldesh in 2 to 3 years.

Once we achieve that mental barrier the whole nation behaviour and attitude would change.

Look at me. I used to preffer everything imported. Now I check before buying. Is th product pakistani or not.

Similarly textile industry has imported 8 billion dollars worth of machinary. And they are fully booked till 2023. That's something.

Plus it exports ha huge potential. We have gone from 1 billion to 2 billion in single month. A park is establish in islamabad with korea. Many others are planned but work is slow. But if those technology park comes into being and other reforms we would easily easily cross 5 billion dollars in 1 year through it.

These 2 things should be focused mainly.