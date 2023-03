Skull and Bones said: How long is the establishment going to test people's patience? Given that Pakistan has a rampant gun culture, and you don't want to test desperation of a common man with a gun. Click to expand...

Well according to the rumor mill and those who are considered in the know the top brass has been told by the retired cadre to get ship in order and start taking some rectification steps. Wajahat Khan even mentioned Kayani by name, that he was one of those who talked to the COAS. Don't have any personal knowledge of this though, let's see what transpires.But on the flip side, that is why the nationalistic sentiment is being grown. All newspapers printed the same story a couple days back, that foreign capitals are working against us in order to get our missiles.They very much will be working against us, but that does not mean that the current mess is of our own making.