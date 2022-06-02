Mubarak Ho! Imran Khan is a traitor destroying Pakistan? | Supreme Court Detailed Judgment

Asimzranger
Yes IK is traitor.
When Pakistan became Nuclear Power he was doing zine in London and he is talking about 3 pieces and denuclearization. IK is mad seems like he came for denuclearization purpose on yahoo agenda.
Israel also tried to attack Pakistan nuclear program. Seems he is the agent.
IK may be many things including arrogant
Haha share the number with me as well please !Who's your dealer?
Can you pass me his number?
Asking for a friend of course.
The repeat of 1971 is happening in front of our eyes.
But this time, damage will be more severe, PDM imported government is hellbent on making Pakistan default on loans and surrendering Pakistan nuclear assets. Kashmir already given up, Israel recognition in process.
50% price increase in food items in 2 months. Electricity per unit price doubled too.
Haha share the number with me as well please !
BTW, this is exactly what IK alluded to in his interview, to phir itna shor kyun?
Even a child knows that if you are economically weak and default, everyone hovers over you like a vulture. This isn't for a country only, agr aap personally bankrupt hojayen, debt collectors come to you and take whatever you have.
So, if a country is bankrupt of course people are gonna take away your weapons. To phir itna shor kyun?
Be careful kids, don't do drugs, warna @Gibeka jaisay ho jao gay