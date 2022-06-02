What's new

Mubarak Ho! Imran Khan is a traitor destroying Pakistan? | Supreme Court Detailed Judgment

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,907
2
4,582
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The repeat of 1971 is happening in front of our eyes.

But this time, damage will be more severe, PDM imported government is hellbent on making Pakistan default on loans and surrendering Pakistan nuclear assets. Kashmir already given up, Israel recognition in process.

50% price increase in food items in 2 months. Electricity per unit price doubled too.

 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,102
27
21,251
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Gibeka said:
Yes IK is traitor.

When Pakistan became Nuclear Power he was doing zine in London and he is talking about 3 pieces and denuclearization. IK is mad seems like he came for denuclearization purpose on yahoo agenda.
Israel also tried to attack Pakistan nuclear program. Seems he is the agent.
Click to expand...

Who's your dealer?

Can you pass me his number? :P

Asking for a friend of course.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
10,948
3
19,050
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nothing good shall be expected, till the power is in the hand of Mir Bajwa. His clear objective is elimination of IK, and continuing rule of Criminal Political Mafia on Pakistan.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,939
-1
10,824
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is the same Supreme Court that asked IK to guarantee the life of Nawaz before his flew like a chicken to the UK.

This should just tell you the caliber of judges (individually) and how much worth there words have.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
79,119
82
130,771
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.
1654188029988.png
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
1,080
4
2,204
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
The repeat of 1971 is happening in front of our eyes.

But this time, damage will be more severe, PDM imported government is hellbent on making Pakistan default on loans and surrendering Pakistan nuclear assets. Kashmir already given up, Israel recognition in process.

50% price increase in food items in 2 months. Electricity per unit price doubled too.

Click to expand...

1971? lol Mujib won majority of seats. PTI doesn't even have simple majority in NA. And what ever they had was thanks to establishment. He also need to stop lying about USA conspiracy and change narrative to N/PPP being chors. Just in case he become PM on his own next year. We don't want Pakistan to become pariah state.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,102
27
21,251
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Gibeka said:
Israel also tried to attack Pakistan nuclear program.
Click to expand...

BTW, this is exactly what IK alluded to in his interview, to phir itna shor kyun?

Even a child knows that if you are economically weak and default, everyone hovers over you like a vulture. This isn't for a country only, agr aap personally bankrupt hojayen, debt collectors come to you and take whatever you have.

So, if a country is bankrupt of course people are gonna take away your weapons. To phir itna shor kyun?

Indus Pakistan said:
Haha share the number with me as well please !
Click to expand...

Be careful kids, don't do drugs, warna @Gibeka jaisay ho jao gay :P
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
10,948
3
19,050
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jango said:
BTW, this is exactly what IK alluded to in his interview, to phir itna shor kyun?

Even a child knows that if you are economically weak and default, everyone hovers over you like a vulture. This isn't for a country only, agr aap personally bankrupt hojayen, debt collectors come to you and take whatever you have.

So, if a country is bankrupt of course people are gonna take away your weapons. To phir itna shor kyun?



Be careful kids, don't do drugs, warna @Gibeka jaisay ho jao gay :P
Click to expand...

The reason, for this excessive noise, is that IK is now directly hitting Mir Bajwa. These dogs are unleashed by him.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Asimzranger
Should PTI develop a Militant Wing to fight Punjab Police
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
1K
fna
F
S
Imran Khan vs the Supreme Court: Analyzing the Apex Court’s Verdict
Replies
3
Views
257
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
HAIDER
Emergency move in High court , can PM remove COAS ?.. Security high alert
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
83
Views
3K
R Wing
R Wing
muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran admits PTI protesters ‘also had pistols’ during long march
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
774
Mugen
Mugen
_NOBODY_
Former Prime-Minister Of Pakistan Imran Khan Interview
2
Replies
25
Views
740
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom