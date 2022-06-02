Mubarak Ho! Imran Khan is a traitor destroying Pakistan? | Supreme Court Detailed Judgment

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:



But this time, damage will be more severe, PDM imported government is hellbent on making Pakistan default on loans and surrendering Pakistan nuclear assets. Kashmir already given up, Israel recognition in process.



50% price increase in food items in 2 months. Electricity per unit price doubled too.



1971? lol Mujib won majority of seats. PTI doesn't even have simple majority in NA. And what ever they had was thanks to establishment. He also need to stop lying about USA conspiracy and change narrative to N/PPP being chors. Just in case he become PM on his own next year. We don't want Pakistan to become pariah state.