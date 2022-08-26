Mualana sahab taking a well deserve break at mediterranean sea after defeating inflation in Pakistan

fitpOsitive said: The worst part of the story is they will still vote for ppp. Click to expand...

Catalystic said: Bilkul nai. Loag aise he leaders pasand kerte hain yaha…..they’re cucks. Beghairat aur corrupt.



Besides, mafias are too powerful. Any dissent shall be crushed quickly and effectively which will ensure nobody dares again Click to expand...

No wonder why Mr agha tells them it's from God for their crimes punishment...Pakistani people are sadist..want just chatroolFor those who think this is new..no sir we had worse flooding in 2010 when several barradges were almost washed awayAre you sure.When ask my educated friends it use to be 1/3 to half will be against IK the number is dropped abit now but still imagine half of highly educated people against IK.Now none of them supported zardari or Nawaz but just being against the ones that are against PDM means you are basically doing their job.Just like that singer on Twitter not what's his name jawad or something