Mualana sahab taking a well deserve break at mediterranean sea after defeating inflation in Pakistan

ziaulislam
- Apr 22, 2010
مولانا زندآباد
فتح پاکستان زندہ باد
قائد ملت قائد عوام قائد علماء پاکستان
These people deserve that.Balochistan and Sindh is literally drowning away, entire cammunities left homeless
Instead of sharing Thier grief entire political class is off to Niagara falls and mediterranean sea
When the jahil awam still don’t do anything but cry, they deserve itBalochistan and Sindh is literally drowning away, entire cammunities left homeless
Instead of sharing Thier grief entire political class is off to Niagara falls and mediterranean sea
The worst part of the story is they will still vote for ppp.When the jahil awam still don’t do anything but cry, they deserve it
Should’ve been at jati umra, pm house, bilawali house weeks ago but no. Just cry
exactly jab boot ki pooja karain gey toh boot keh waffadar kuttay he hukaran bannain gey!These people deserve that.
The people in our country will vote for a guy who will rape their women, murder their children, and throw them on street for begging ( the candidate should be ethnically from them). Tumhain lagta hai keh log khud ko badalna chahty hain is mulk main?exactly jab boot ki pooja karain gey toh boot keh waffadar kuttay he hukaran bannain gey!
Bilkul nai. Loag aise he leaders pasand kerte hain yaha…..they’re cucks. Beghairat aur corrupt.The people in our country will vote for a guy who will rape their women, murder their children, and throw them on street for begging ( the candidate should be ethnically from them). Tumhain lagta hai keh log khud ko badalna chahty hain is mulk main?
No wonder why Mr agha tells them it's from God for their crimes punishment...The worst part of the story is they will still vote for ppp.
Are you sure.Bilkul nai. Loag aise he leaders pasand kerte hain yaha…..they’re cucks. Beghairat aur corrupt.
Besides, mafias are too powerful. Any dissent shall be crushed quickly and effectively which will ensure nobody dares again
nope ab ghulami dna may aagaye hai!The people in our country will vote for a guy who will rape their women, murder their children, and throw them on street for begging ( the candidate should be ethnically from them). Tumhain lagta hai keh log khud ko badalna chahty hain is mulk main?
People who think that's it's just stuffitbox and those leaders have no support are idiots.The people in our country will vote for a guy who will rape their women, murder their children, and throw them on street for begging ( the candidate should be ethnically from them). Tumhain lagta hai keh log khud ko badalna chahty hain is mulk main?
People are divided, and feudals want to keep us divided. But the feudal party has expanded now, and bereaucracy has also joined it.People who think that's it's just stuffitbox and those leaders have no support are idiots.
How did you think British ruled for 200 years???
Go to any village or city you will see people following their sardars peers and voting for them. Be it educated or uneducated
The most I see is when people get more educated they don't vote but noone bothers to get involved in politics or becoming worker or getting involved
