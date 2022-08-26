What's new

Mualana sahab taking a well deserve break at mediterranean sea after defeating inflation in Pakistan

FB_IMG_1661473566282.jpg
mashallah Love 💕💕💕

مولانا زندآباد
فتح پاکستان زندہ باد
قائد ملت قائد عوام قائد علماء پاکستان
 
Balochistan and Sindh is literally drowning away, entire cammunities left homeless

Instead of sharing Thier grief entire political class is off to Niagara falls and mediterranean sea
 
Maula Jatt said:
Balochistan and Sindh is literally drowning away, entire cammunities left homeless

Instead of sharing Thier grief entire political class is off to Niagara falls and mediterranean sea
When the jahil awam still don’t do anything but cry, they deserve it

Should’ve been at jati umra, pm house, bilawali house weeks ago but no. Just cry
 
newb3e said:
exactly jab boot ki pooja karain gey toh boot keh waffadar kuttay he hukaran bannain gey!
The people in our country will vote for a guy who will rape their women, murder their children, and throw them on street for begging ( the candidate should be ethnically from them). Tumhain lagta hai keh log khud ko badalna chahty hain is mulk main?
 
fitpOsitive said:
The people in our country will vote for a guy who will rape their women, murder their children, and throw them on street for begging ( the candidate should be ethnically from them). Tumhain lagta hai keh log khud ko badalna chahty hain is mulk main?
Bilkul nai. Loag aise he leaders pasand kerte hain yaha…..they’re cucks. Beghairat aur corrupt.

Besides, mafias are too powerful. Any dissent shall be crushed quickly and effectively which will ensure nobody dares again
 
fitpOsitive said:
The worst part of the story is they will still vote for ppp.
No wonder why Mr agha tells them it's from God for their crimes punishment...

Pakistani people are sadist..want just chatrool

For those who think this is new..no sir we had worse flooding in 2010 when several barradges were almost washed away

Catalystic said:
Bilkul nai. Loag aise he leaders pasand kerte hain yaha…..they’re cucks. Beghairat aur corrupt.

Besides, mafias are too powerful. Any dissent shall be crushed quickly and effectively which will ensure nobody dares again
Are you sure.

When ask my educated friends it use to be 1/3 to half will be against IK the number is dropped abit now but still imagine half of highly educated people against IK.
Now none of them supported zardari or Nawaz but just being against the ones that are against PDM means you are basically doing their job.

Just like that singer on Twitter not what's his name jawad or something
 
fitpOsitive said:
The people in our country will vote for a guy who will rape their women, murder their children, and throw them on street for begging ( the candidate should be ethnically from them). Tumhain lagta hai keh log khud ko badalna chahty hain is mulk main?
nope ab ghulami dna may aagaye hai!
boot bhagwan e aala politicians bhagwan e lower lvl! hum Pakiatani idol worshippers hain!
 
fitpOsitive said:
The people in our country will vote for a guy who will rape their women, murder their children, and throw them on street for begging ( the candidate should be ethnically from them). Tumhain lagta hai keh log khud ko badalna chahty hain is mulk main?
People who think that's it's just stuffitbox and those leaders have no support are idiots.

How did you think British ruled for 200 years???

Go to any village or city you will see people following their sardars peers and voting for them. Be it educated or uneducated

The most I see is when people get more educated they don't vote but noone bothers to get involved in politics or becoming worker or getting involved

Love this photo
I want to frame it
 
ziaulislam said:
People who think that's it's just stuffitbox and those leaders have no support are idiots.

How did you think British ruled for 200 years???

Go to any village or city you will see people following their sardars peers and voting for them. Be it educated or uneducated

The most I see is when people get more educated they don't vote but noone bothers to get involved in politics or becoming worker or getting involved

Love this photo
I want to frame it
People are divided, and feudals want to keep us divided. But the feudal party has expanded now, and bereaucracy has also joined it.
 

