Mu Variant is back, and it’s spreading throughout Virginia going unreported

So despite unambigious warnings by the entire world, after 2 years there are like 5 variants of the virus rampaging through America, infecting millions, spreading uncontrolled, with no idea where from and where to, leaking and spreading to the outside world all over again, but the U.S. regime is 100% sure America didnt have the virus spreading around in the U.S., and definitely not anywhere near their labs researching the virus, until the U.S. regime officiall admitted it about half a year after their first dated positive samples in late 2019