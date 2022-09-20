What's new

MSPO 2022: PGZ from Poland unveils Waran 4x4 armored vehicle

PGZ introduces its new Waran as a medium-class armored vehicle that can be assigned to a wide range of tasks with its 8 crew members (commander, driver and 6 people) benefiting from the protection abiding to STANAG standards applicable to this type of vehicle.

Army Recognition Official Show Daily News and Web TV UMEX 2020 925 001

PGZ Waran (Picture source: Army Recognition)

The chassis – in fact, a central tube of 40cm diameter – comes from a Tatra Force 815-7, on which an air-cooled turbocharged Tatra T3C-928-90 engine is mounted, developing 300kW, or a liquid-cooled diesel turbocharged Cummins ISL developing 270 kW. The engine is coupled to a 4-speed automatic Allison 4500SP transmission. The power is transmitted from the drive shafts located inside the central tube to the oscillating half-shafts. This design does not require torque transmission through Cardan joints. This solution avoids submitting the transmission to damages caused by obstacles encountered while driving off-road.

Another great advantage of such a solution is its modular structure that enables simple expansion, which means passing from a 4x4 vehicle to a 6x6 or 8x8 one, as well as adding auxiliary devices. Last but not least, it lowers the maintenance costs.

Army Recognition Official Show Daily News and Web TV UMEX 2020 925 001

The PGZ Waran is designed on the basis of a Tatra Force 815-7 truck (Picture source: Tatra)

