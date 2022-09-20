MSPO 2022: PGZ from Poland unveils Waran 4x4 armored vehicle | MSPO 2022 News Official Show Daily | weapons defence industry military technology UK | analysis focus army defence military industry army MSPO 2022: PGZ unveils Waran 4x4 armored vehicle

PGZ introduces its new Waran as a medium-class armored vehicle that can be assigned to a wide range of tasks with its 8 crew members (commander, driver and 6 people) benefiting from the protection abiding to STANAG standards applicable to this type of vehicle.The chassis – in fact, a central tube of 40cm diameter – comes from a Tatra Force 815-7, on which an air-cooled turbocharged Tatra T3C-928-90 engine is mounted, developing 300kW, or a liquid-cooled diesel turbocharged Cummins ISL developing 270 kW. The engine is coupled to a 4-speed automatic Allison 4500SP transmission. The power is transmitted from the drive shafts located inside the central tube to the oscillating half-shafts. This design does not require torque transmission through Cardan joints. This solution avoids submitting the transmission to damages caused by obstacles encountered while driving off-road.Another great advantage of such a solution is its modular structure that enables simple expansion, which means passing from a 4x4 vehicle to a 6x6 or 8x8 one, as well as adding auxiliary devices. Last but not least, it lowers the maintenance costs.