MSPO 2019

Kielce, Poland

3 to 6 September 2019



FN Herstal presents its full range of small arms and weapon systems

Belgian Company FN Herstal presents its full range of small arms and weapon systems at MSPO 2019, International Defense Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland.

Rheinmetall's Mission Master integrates Warmate Micro Combat Vehicle UAV

Rheinmetall Mission Master UGV armed with Warmate Micro Combat UAV from WB Electronics

WB Group launches its new WARMATE Tube Launch Loitering Munition System

The new WARMATE Tube Launch Loitering Munition System pf Polish Company WB Group unveiled at MSPO 2019, defense exhibition in Poland.

PERUN Autonomous vehicle embarks the ZSMU A3C turret

PERUN Autonomous vehicle equipped with the ZSMU A3C turret

New sniper rifle based on MSBS-GROT assault rifle

New Fabryka Broni "Ɓucznik" sniper rifle based on MSBS-GROT assault rifle at MSPO 2019, defense industry exhibition in Poland.

New version of Tank destroyer with BWP 1 modified chassis

A new version of Tank destroyer with BWP 1 modified chassis

New Borsuk IFV to replace Polish land Forces BMP/BWP-1

The new amphibious Borsuk equipped with a remote-controlled turret system (30mm)

HSW RAK 120mm mortar system mounted on tracked chassis

HWS RAK 120mm mortar system mounted on tracked chassis at MSPO 2019, International Defense Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland.

Polish Company WZL 2 presents Dragonfly UAV able to destroy armored targets

WZL 2 DragonFly UAVS at MSPO 2019, International Defense Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland.