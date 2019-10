I don't know whether to laugh or cry over India's miserable condition becoming so apparent through such kind of pity. Even if I have to repeat that it was 'Voter'; I am surprised by many of them that they take it all wrong but immediately; I realize their helplessness where Tarek has to rescue them for week long hammering by Pakistan.



I am not even issuing warning but this will be good enough so that many will be crying as such trolling does not comes handy. Now, I have my sympathies with Indians.... and I will extend my help if there can be for recovery.



Any sane mind & a bit of literate person will immediately try to understand the complain in regard to infrastructure & Bronx connection; and the thing comes to the mind it may be a voter like from any country that complains the waste of money on non issues while home infrastructure is destroyed. However, it was the Tarek Fateh & above all for the Indian audience then we may expect anything can happen. Now, we need to export some ear clearing and language literacy medicine for them. The more ironical becomes the case when Sanghis are now buying all this but in the end & unltimately; it is helping to prove that RSS Gang & India under Modi is turning into a joke. Imagine what MSNBC Anchor will be thinking after all this - - in-fact pretty much convinced about India in this age that has gone down the level of sanity at all. In the end, like we used to say in Urdu - Afreen ha bhai - (a sarcastic bravo) for the Op.



Note: Tarek Fateh is not a source for even a bit of any academic discussion, therefore, be-careful on next time and keep him within India.



Regards,

Click to expand...