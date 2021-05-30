Msg of little girl to PM Modi about educational burden

The Eagle said: By looking into such comments, one can understand the so much misplaced history and wrong analogy in India. Firstly read about Urdu origin and the history. Secondly, last time India was seen enforcing Hindi in Kashmir and also issued domicile to the non residents to change demography. If we go by the facts & ground reality, I think even the true Indians wouldn't support Modi's lies & hypocrisy as such. Stop fooling everyone but Indians. Click to expand...

jamahir said: She has a point but the education of Indian should continue to start early but the education system must become evolved. Too many not really contributing to the country, especially the middle class, other than becoming another cog in the wheel of the unscientific jobs / wage slavery system.

From your post, it's quite evident that you have serious comprehensions issues. No one here is arguing about the origin of Urdu or Hindi. What we clearly mean is Urdu is one of the official language of India along with 22 others. My post was solely in response to post#2 where just because Kashmiris speak/learn Urdu doesn't mean they're not a part of India since every state has their own language which is prioritized over Hindi or English...heck Hindi is not even our national language, it's just another official language spoken in the hindi beltRegarding the enforcement of Hindi in kashmir or change of demographics...there's no concrete evidence except for some false propaganda and rants by your lotEducation reforms have been introduced in India last year which are definitely a positive sign...hope these are not just hot air but effectively implemented