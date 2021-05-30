What's new

Msg of little girl to PM Modi about educational burden

graphican

graphican

Masha Allah.

It's good to find Kashmiris study Urdu and English and save themselves from Hindi. Of course, Kashmir is not part of India.
 
Zapper

Zapper

graphican said:
Masha Allah.

It's good to find Kashmiris study Urdu and English and save themselves from Hindi. Of course, Kashmir is not part of India.
Your analogy is hilarious to say the least...Every Indian state has their own distinctive language that they prioritize over hindi. That doesn't mean they're not part of India
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Suriya said:
Hindu majority India always respect local culture, language or religion.
That's the greatness of Hindus and unseen anywhere else in the world.

We aren't China or Pakistan who impose one language, one ideology political or religious on entire country irrespective of local culture.

PS: Kashmir is part of India and Children learn Hindi in higher classes as an optional subject.
Ironic.
Screenshot_20210513-220721.jpg
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Suriya said:
India is run by better Hindus than me.
I'm more a Hindutva Hindu whose ideas resembles more with Abrahamic supremacist intolerance of other's views.
It's run by a genocidal maniac so not sure how's he better than you unless you have done something to one up him
 
jamahir

jamahir

She has a point but the education of Indian should continue to start early but the education system must become evolved. Too many not really contributing to the country, especially the middle class, other than becoming another cog in the wheel of the unscientific jobs / wage slavery system.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Zapper said:
Your analogy is hilarious to say the least...Every Indian state has their own distinctive language that they prioritize over hindi. That doesn't mean they're not part of India
UDAYCAMPUS said:
Urdu is an Indian language lol.
By looking into such comments, one can understand the so much misplaced history and wrong analogy in India. Firstly read about Urdu origin and the history. Secondly, last time India was seen enforcing Hindi in Kashmir and also issued domicile to the non residents to change demography. If we go by the facts & ground reality, I think even the true Indians wouldn't support Modi's lies & hypocrisy as such. Stop fooling everyone but Indians.
 
graphican

graphican

Zapper said:
Your analogy is hilarious to say the least...Every Indian state has their own distinctive language that they prioritize over hindi. That doesn't mean they're not part of India
We're quite contented with this language of choice of Kashmir. Maybe Indian Punjab should also pick Urdu after Punjabi as their second state language.
 
Zapper

Zapper

The Eagle said:
By looking into such comments, one can understand the so much misplaced history and wrong analogy in India. Firstly read about Urdu origin and the history. Secondly, last time India was seen enforcing Hindi in Kashmir and also issued domicile to the non residents to change demography. If we go by the facts & ground reality, I think even the true Indians wouldn't support Modi's lies & hypocrisy as such. Stop fooling everyone but Indians.
From your post, it's quite evident that you have serious comprehensions issues. No one here is arguing about the origin of Urdu or Hindi. What we clearly mean is Urdu is one of the official language of India along with 22 others. My post was solely in response to post#2 where just because Kashmiris speak/learn Urdu doesn't mean they're not a part of India since every state has their own language which is prioritized over Hindi or English...heck Hindi is not even our national language, it's just another official language spoken in the hindi belt

Regarding the enforcement of Hindi in kashmir or change of demographics...there's no concrete evidence except for some false propaganda and rants by your lot
jamahir said:
She has a point but the education of Indian should continue to start early but the education system must become evolved. Too many not really contributing to the country, especially the middle class, other than becoming another cog in the wheel of the unscientific jobs / wage slavery system.
Education reforms have been introduced in India last year which are definitely a positive sign...hope these are not just hot air but effectively implemented

https://www.thequint.com/explainers...l-education-policy-2020-and-reforms-it-brings
 
Zapper

Zapper

graphican said:
We're quite contented with this language of choice of Kashmir. Maybe Indian Punjab should also pick Urdu after Punjabi as their second state language.
Indian punjab has around 56% Sikhs, 40% Hindus and <2% muslims. How'd you even assume they'd pick Urdu :omghaha:
 
