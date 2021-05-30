Msg of little girl to PM Modi about educational burden

Your analogy is hilarious to say the least...Every Indian state has their own distinctive language that they prioritize over hindi. That doesn't mean they're not part of IndiaMasha Allah.
It's good to find Kashmiris study Urdu and English and save themselves from Hindi. Of course, Kashmir is not part of India.
Urdu is an Indian language lol.Masha Allah.
Ironic.Hindu majority India always respect local culture, language or religion.
That's the greatness of Hindus and unseen anywhere else in the world.
We aren't China or Pakistan who impose one language, one ideology political or religious on entire country irrespective of local culture.
PS: Kashmir is part of India and Children learn Hindi in higher classes as an optional subject.
India is run by better Hindus than me.Ironic.
It's run by a genocidal maniac so not sure how's he better than you unless you have done something to one up himIndia is run by better Hindus than me.
I'm more a Hindutva Hindu whose ideas resembles more with Abrahamic supremacist intolerance of other's views.
Beautiful little beti. I hope she remains safe.
By looking into such comments, one can understand the so much misplaced history and wrong analogy in India. Firstly read about Urdu origin and the history. Secondly, last time India was seen enforcing Hindi in Kashmir and also issued domicile to the non residents to change demography. If we go by the facts & ground reality, I think even the true Indians wouldn't support Modi's lies & hypocrisy as such. Stop fooling everyone but Indians.
We're quite contented with this language of choice of Kashmir. Maybe Indian Punjab should also pick Urdu after Punjabi as their second state language.
From your post, it's quite evident that you have serious comprehensions issues. No one here is arguing about the origin of Urdu or Hindi. What we clearly mean is Urdu is one of the official language of India along with 22 others. My post was solely in response to post#2 where just because Kashmiris speak/learn Urdu doesn't mean they're not a part of India since every state has their own language which is prioritized over Hindi or English...heck Hindi is not even our national language, it's just another official language spoken in the hindi belt
Education reforms have been introduced in India last year which are definitely a positive sign...hope these are not just hot air but effectively implementedShe has a point but the education of Indian should continue to start early but the education system must become evolved. Too many not really contributing to the country, especially the middle class, other than becoming another cog in the wheel of the unscientific jobs / wage slavery system.
Indian punjab has around 56% Sikhs, 40% Hindus and <2% muslims. How'd you even assume they'd pick Urdu