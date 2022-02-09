MSCI likely to add Pakistan to FM 100 index​

Flight of falcon
Although a small inflow of investment of only $80 Million but good returns will encourage bigger volume and even more investors.
Salman SiddiquiFebruary 08, 2022
The MSCI Pak FM would have a weight of 2.3% in the MSCI FM Index and 5.8% in the MSCI FM 100 Index. Photo: File
ISLAMABAD:
The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) will announce the results of its consultation with global investors for potentially making Pakistan a part of its Frontier Market (FM) 100 index and FM 15% Country Capped index, developing an outlook for foreign investment flows into the country.
The result of the consultation along with MSCI Quarterly Index Review is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday (February 9, 2022). The decision would come into effect from May 2022 onward.
Foreign investors, that track the MSCI FM 100 index, are managing funds in the range of $2-2.5 billion.
“We can expect foreign inflows in the range of $75-95 million in May 2022, while the active flows could materialise before May 2022,” Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Tahir Abbas projected.
“Pakistan’s weight is expected at 3.64% in the MSCI FM 100 index.”
Earlier, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was downgraded to MSCI FM from Emerging Market (EM) index in September 2021, following market capitalisation (share prices) of companies listed at the bourse fell below the required level of MSCI EM and failed to rebound for quite a long time.
PSX was made part of the MSCI FM index with three securities namely Lucky Cement, Habib Bank Limited and MCB Bank in September 2021.
Besides, another 17 companies from PSX made their way to Pakistan standalone index among MSCI FM index at the time. “We do not expect any major deletions from the main frontier market index (from the three securities in quarterly index review), however, we believe that Oil and Gas Development Company can become part of the main index,” Topline Research analyst Umair Naseer added.
In its semi-annual review in November 2021, MSCI assigned Pakistan a weight of 1.25% in FM index.
“We anticipate Pakistan’s weight to remain more or less the same in the upcoming quarterly index review,” he said.
