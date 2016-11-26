What's new

MRTP-33 Fast Attack Boats

fatman17

fatman17

a sister blog is reporting that PN is about to receive its first 2 boats very soon. any confirmation about this news?
 
blain2

fatman17 said:
a sister blog is reporting that PN is about to receive its first 2 boats very soon. any confirmation about this news?
PN has already received at least two MRTP-33s already and they are already in service at PNS Iqbal (SSG/N base).
 
can anyone post a picture one because I still have not seen it I tried to find the real picture of it on google but I don't know which one is the real thing thanks
 
Actually my mistake. The MRTP-33s are to be received in 08. PN has taken ownership of MRTP-15s which are smaller boats.


Specs on MRTP-33 are available here at the builders site:
Yonca - Onuk JV.
 
blain2,

When you mean the ownership of the boat. Do you mean that we have transfer of technology and will create more, when there are requirements?
 
WebMaster said:
blain2,

When you mean the ownership of the boat. Do you mean that we have transfer of technology and will create more, when there are requirements?
Nah..ownership as in the boats are in our inventory...in the future we may see some Pak-Turk collaboration but for the MRTP-15s at least, we just bought them off the shelf from the Turks.
 
WebMaster said:
How many MRTP-33s are ordered?
I believe 2 to start things off. As per some open source reports, PN has a plan to acquire upwards of 8 MRTP-33s from Turkey.
Pakistan Orders More Patrol Boats

Pakistan has ordered two additional MRTP 33 patrol boats (advanced fast-attack naval craft) from Turkey's Yonca Onuk. They are likely the first of a total of eight MRTP 33s that will be ordered by the end of 2010.

The MRTP-33 is based on the Turkish Coast Guard Kaan-29 and is designed for littoral warfare operations, including escort and fast-attack missions, insertion and extraction of special forces with naval commando delivery vehicles, and search and rescue. Its twin MTU diesel engines allow a 28-knot patrol speed, while the Honeywell TF50 gas turbine will enable the boat to reach its maximum speed of 55-60 knots. The combined propulsion enables the boat to operate for up to three days at ranges up to 650 nm.

The craft is able to carry larger equipment and payload such as a combined 30mm gun, two 12.7mm machine guns, short-range surface-to-surface stabilized missile launcher, medium-range surface-to-surface guided missiles, electro-optical fire-control systems and decoys.
South Africa Considers More Frigates Sea Power - Find Articles
 
blain2 said:
Nah..ownership as in the boats are in our inventory...in the future we may see some Pak-Turk collaboration but for the MRTP-15s at least, we just bought them off the shelf from the Turks.
its possible, Pakistan and turkey are very close it could happen in the future or not.
 
Turkey looks set to develop a sound defence industry as we take a look of its defence and science and technology institutions.
They also look set to start production of hitech defence electronics products and capture a big chunk in the defence market.
 
The boat looks cool, It will boost our efforts in stoping smuggling and terrorist activities. What impact does these boats will have interms of PN against IN?
 
IceCold said:
The boat looks cool, It will boost our efforts in stoping smuggling and terrorist activities. What impact does these boats will have interms of PN against IN?
. with speeds of more than 60kts the mrtp-33 can easily take on the indian coast guard.

also it has advanced surface-to-air capability.
 
