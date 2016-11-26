MRTP-33 Fast Attack Boats

PN has already received at least two MRTP-33s already and they are already in service at PNS Iqbal (SSG/N base).a sister blog is reporting that PN is about to receive its first 2 boats very soon. any confirmation about this news?
Nah..ownership as in the boats are in our inventory...in the future we may see some Pak-Turk collaboration but for the MRTP-15s at least, we just bought them off the shelf from the Turks.blain2,
When you mean the ownership of the boat. Do you mean that we have transfer of technology and will create more, when there are requirements?
I believe 2 to start things off. As per some open source reports, PN has a plan to acquire upwards of 8 MRTP-33s from Turkey.How many MRTP-33s are ordered?
Pakistan has ordered two additional MRTP 33 patrol boats (advanced fast-attack naval craft) from Turkey's Yonca Onuk. They are likely the first of a total of eight MRTP 33s that will be ordered by the end of 2010.
The MRTP-33 is based on the Turkish Coast Guard Kaan-29 and is designed for littoral warfare operations, including escort and fast-attack missions, insertion and extraction of special forces with naval commando delivery vehicles, and search and rescue. Its twin MTU diesel engines allow a 28-knot patrol speed, while the Honeywell TF50 gas turbine will enable the boat to reach its maximum speed of 55-60 knots. The combined propulsion enables the boat to operate for up to three days at ranges up to 650 nm.
The craft is able to carry larger equipment and payload such as a combined 30mm gun, two 12.7mm machine guns, short-range surface-to-surface stabilized missile launcher, medium-range surface-to-surface guided missiles, electro-optical fire-control systems and decoys.
. with speeds of more than 60kts the mrtp-33 can easily take on the indian coast guard.The boat looks cool, It will boost our efforts in stoping smuggling and terrorist activities. What impact does these boats will have interms of PN against IN?