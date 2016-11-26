MRTP-33 Fast Attack Boats

Pakistan Orders More Patrol Boats



Pakistan has ordered two additional MRTP 33 patrol boats (advanced fast-attack naval craft) from Turkey's Yonca Onuk. They are likely the first of a total of eight MRTP 33s that will be ordered by the end of 2010.



The MRTP-33 is based on the Turkish Coast Guard Kaan-29 and is designed for littoral warfare operations, including escort and fast-attack missions, insertion and extraction of special forces with naval commando delivery vehicles, and search and rescue. Its twin MTU diesel engines allow a 28-knot patrol speed, while the Honeywell TF50 gas turbine will enable the boat to reach its maximum speed of 55-60 knots. The combined propulsion enables the boat to operate for up to three days at ranges up to 650 nm.



The craft is able to carry larger equipment and payload such as a combined 30mm gun, two 12.7mm machine guns, short-range surface-to-surface stabilized missile launcher, medium-range surface-to-surface guided missiles, electro-optical fire-control systems and decoys.