mRNA vaccines not safe？

tonyget

tonyget

Jun 5, 2008
www.foxnews.com

Two Idaho lawmakers introduce legislation to criminalize giving out certain COVID-19 vaccines

Two Republican lawmakers in the Idaho state legislature have introduced a bill that would make the administering of mRNA vaccines throughout the state a crime.
Two Idaho lawmakers introduce legislation to criminalize giving out certain COVID-19 vaccines​


A pair of Republican lawmakers in the Idaho state legislature have introduced a bill that would make the administering of mRNA vaccines throughout the state a crime.

Introduced by state Sen. Tammy Nichols and state Rep. Judy Boyle, House Bill 154 would make it possible to charge those who administer mRNA vaccines, such as the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, in the state of Idaho with a misdemeanor.

"Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state," the bill states. "A person who violates this section is guilty of a misdemeanor."

Nichols discussed the proposed bill before the House Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday.

"We are seeing more and more concerns rising because of the mRNA vaccine," Nichols told the committee. "We have issues that this was fast-tracked, there's no liability, there's no access to data, risk-benefit analysis has not been done, there's no informed consent."

"There are other options available if people want to get a shot that works with COVID," she added. "So, I think there's a lot of discussion that needs to be done on this, I think there's a lot of information that continues to come out with concerns of blood clots and heart issues, and the correlation versus causation needs to be addressed."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website states that reports of heart conditions following the COVID-19 vaccine are rare, and it has "determined that the benefits (such as prevention of COVID-19 cases and its severe outcomes) outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis after receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines."

Pushing the bill, Nichols said mRNA vaccines administered in the state should be dealt with in a "similar manner" like drugs some residents use that are later found to be harmful.

In pushing the bill, Nichols said the state makes determinations about drugs that may not be healthy for residents of Idaho and suggested it should approach the vaccine in a "similar manner."

State Rep. Ilana Rubel, a Democrat, pressed Nichols on her introduction of the measure and asked about her comments related to the fast-tracking of the vaccines, which were approved by the FDA.

"I understand that these vaccines were initially fast-tracked, but my understanding is that they ultimately were approved under the ordinary approval process and did ultimately, you know, survive the scrutiny of being subjected to all the normal tests . . . am I wrong on that?" Rubel asked.

"There is concern with that, too," Nichols responded. "I'm seeing conflicting reports in regard to that. So I'm actually having more information being sent to me to address that particular issue, because I'm finding that it may not have been done like we thought it should have been done or that it would have normally been done for an approval process, as an FDA-approved vaccine."

The mRNA vaccines, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine's MedlinePlus, work by "introducing a piece of mRNA that corresponds to a viral protein, usually a small piece of a protein found on the virus’s outer membrane."

According to the CDC, there are currently three main types of Coronavirus vaccines, including mRNA, viral vector and protein subunit.

COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, according to the CDC, fall into the mRNA category and "use mRNA created in a laboratory to teach our cells how to make a protein – or even just a piece of a protein – that triggers an immune response inside our bodies."

That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what "helps protect us from getting sick from that germ in the future," the CDC states on its website.
 
That Guy

That Guy

Mar 29, 2013
They're safe.

These idiot Republicans are just playing to their led consuming 80 year old idiotic racist voter base.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
They’re safe. Stop this nonsense. Just because you can’t make mRNA vaccines yet, stop discrediting the technology.

Once you have the technology, we all know the narrative will flip in a day. So just stop it.
 
N

Novus ordu seclorum

May 30, 2021
I think because of the pandemic situation, mRNA vaccines didn't go through the normal safety stages and procedures of testing on animals and such which take years to certify them as safe.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
Novus ordu seclorum said:
I think because of the pandemic situation, mRNA vaccines didn't go through the normal safety stages and procedures of testing on animals and such which take years to certify them as safe.
They did clinical studies, but it was indeed accelerated. At this point meta analysis, look back at reported side effects and efficacy, is going to be the only way to know how effective the vaccines were as a percentage.

The base technology has more than 20 years of research behind it, which is why it was able to be rolled out so quickly.

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

Drug safety meta-analysis: promises and pitfalls - PubMed

Meta-analysis has increasingly been used to identify adverse effects of drugs and vaccines, but the results have often been controversial. In one respect, meta-analysis is an especially appropriate tool in these settings. Efficacy studies are often too small to reliably assess risks that become...
N

nahtanbob

Sep 24, 2018
it looks like CCP bot can't figure out how to steal MRNA technology
 
N

Novus ordu seclorum

May 30, 2021
FuturePAF said:
They did clinical studies, but it was indeed accelerated. At this point meta analysis, look back at reported side effects and efficacy, is going to be the only way to know how effective the vaccines were as a percentage.

The base technology has more than 20 years of research behind it, which is why it was able to be rolled out so quickly.

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

Drug safety meta-analysis: promises and pitfalls - PubMed

Meta-analysis has increasingly been used to identify adverse effects of drugs and vaccines, but the results have often been controversial. In one respect, meta-analysis is an especially appropriate tool in these settings. Efficacy studies are often too small to reliably assess risks that become...
Yes, mRNA technology has decades of research and testing behind it. It was previously used in vaccine against Ebola virus.
publichealth.jhu.edu

The Long History of mRNA Vaccines | Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

A look at how this vaccine technology has been in the works for decades.
tonyget

tonyget

Jun 5, 2008
FuturePAF said:
They did clinical studies, but it was indeed accelerated. At this point meta analysis, look back at reported side effects and efficacy, is going to be the only way to know how effective the vaccines were as a percentage.
Normally，a new vaccine need at least 10 years clinical trial before it can be approved. Because you just cannot see the potential side effect in such short time period

FuturePAF said:
They’re safe. Stop this nonsense. Just because you can’t make mRNA vaccines yet, stop discrediting the technology.
Cannot read the news？

Who is the one discrediting the technology？Isn't that US law makers ？
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
She's a known anti-vaxxer
this from a few years ago

09/15/2021
www.idahoednews.org

Conservative lawmakers talk about banning vaccine mandates, but lack a quorum

Republican state representatives descended on the House floor after rallying anti-vaccine-mandate protesters on the steps of the State Capitol Wednesday.
Vaxxers3-620x413.jpg
Rep. Tammy Nichols speaks to anti-vaccine protesters before meeting with fellow Republicans to discuss vaccine mandates. Sami Edge/Idaho Education News.


www.sorryantivaxxer.com

sorryantivaxxer.com | stories of anti-vaxxers who died from COVID.

They thought COVID was a scam, until they lay dying from it. sorryantivaxxer.com tells their story using their own facebook and twitter posts.
Catalystic

Catalystic

May 17, 2022
Clots, myocarditis, bells palsy, etc, cancer, heart palpitations,

There’s a big list of enormous side effects of these kill shots. When fit athletes and healthy/young doctors start dying, its not a joke anymore.
May the wrath of Allah swt be upon all thosr who promoted and forced these into us. May they reside in hellfire punishments forever, Ameen.

I myself suffered side effects of pfizer shots. So don’t tell me the nonsense tgat its safe. Go eff yourself and I hope you all promoters burn in hell forever inshAllah
 
U

uhuru

Aug 30, 2021
nahtanbob said:
it looks like CCP bot can't figure out how to steal MRNA technology
Correct; when you cannot figure it out then create fake news and propagate it. These nefarious pinkie brigade should go tell their colleagues -- go understand basic covid vaccine from their nemesis in India first vs trying to understand a more complex technology
 

