mRNA technology for bio weapon of the future?

Let's say they create mRNA weapon in the lab, which can be released upon a country, which targets specific genetic markers of a population, released in the form of an aerosol or via adenovirus. Suppose, the mRNA goes into cells of the targeted population, makes certain antigens, and triggers the immune system to attack the said antigens. If the antigens are produced by cells in the lungs when these adenovirus enter through the nose and mouth, the immune system can wipe out so much of the lungs it suffocates the targeted population to death. We could be looking at bio weapons employing mRNA technology that can wipe out entire populations ala Alien: Convenant. mRNA is very dangerous as a bio weapon.