#MRAPSforArmedForces Lets start this trend

Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,246
7
9,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
We need to start a trend in social media for Induction of MARPS in our forces.

#MARPSforArmedForces

We need to force Military top brass sitting on its arse inside Air Conditioned rooms to induct these life saving Vehicles. This is no joking matter that despite so much loss of life our soldiers are denied required equipment to protect themselves. If our brave soldiers are denied MARPS then strap these Top Generals on these teen Dabba Toyota Hilux and drive them around on roads of Baluchistan and Waziristan.

Unfortunately i dont really have much of a presence on social media so please someone who has followers on Twitter and Facebook start this trend.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
3,389
0
3,452
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
We need good drones, network to protect the convoy movement. Even we have MARPs. why they would come under attack at first place.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
36,688
2
72,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If dozens and dozens of dead bodies of precious sons of this nation couldn't wake up our top military brass to change their tactics and start using MRAPs then I don't think a social media trend would be able to do much
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,014
7
18,327
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
If dozens and dozens of dead bodies of precious sons of this nation couldn't wake up our top military brass to change their tactics and start using MRAPs then I don't think a social media trend would be able to do much
Click to expand...
No harm in trying and pushing our views through their bureaucracy.
 
