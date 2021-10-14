MRAP 6x6 M20 displayed at Partner 2021

As reported by Army Recognition last year, on June 17, 2020, the Minister of Defense of Serbia, Alexander Vulin, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Moysilovic, took part in the presentation of the new M-20 MRAP 6x6 armored fighting vehicle at the factory of the Zastava Tervo plant (formerly Zastava Kamioni) in Kragujevac.The M-20 MRAP is based on the 6x6 chassis of the new Serbian 8-ton military truck FAP 2228 LA which, in turn, is based on Mercedes-Benz components. The joint development of the M-20 armored vehicle was carried out by Zastava Tervo, the FAP (Surf) plant and the Belgrade Military Technical Institute.The armored V-shape hull provides mine protection matching the STANAG 4569 standard at 3A/3B level. All the sides with appliqué armor of the vehicle offer ballistic protection that matches the STANAG 4569 standard at level 4.The vehicle can be fitted with an RCWS armed with a 7.62mm or 12.7mm machine gun, and/or a 40mm automatic grenade launcher.Like the FAP 2228 truck, the M-20 is fitted with a DaimlerChrysler OM 906 6-cylinder diesel engine (Euro 3), developing 279 hp at 2,200 RPM, coupled to a 6-speed ZF 9S 109 automatic gearbox.The M-20 can carry up to 12 people, including 3 crew members. The combat weight is 25 tonnes. The vehicle can climb a 60° slope, and drive on a 35° side slope. The ground clearance is 38cm and the fording depth is 1 meter. The autonomy varies approximately from 500 km off-road to 700 km on road.