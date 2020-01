Rawalpindi, 31 January 2020ISPR PRESS RELEASE - 14/2020Mr Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation and ongoing Afghanistan Reconciliation Process were discussed.Mr Khalilzad thanked Pakistan for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.