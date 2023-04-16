What's new

‘Mr Ten Percent’ should put country first and honour BB's legacy: Zalmay Khalilzad

482430_6489976_updates.jpg

  • "I do not lobby for anyone, am no one's agent," Zalmay responds to accusations.
  • "Put country first, honour legacy of BB [Benazir Bhutto]," Khalilzad to Zaradri.
  • Political leaders must commit to rule of law, starting by not splitting SC: ex-envoy.
Former US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Saturday slammed former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, calling him “Pakistan’s Mr 10 Percent”.

The former US envoy said that the PPP co-chairman should “put the country first and honour the legacy of BB [Benazir Bhutto].”

In an interview with senior journalist Hamid Mir on the Geo News programme "Capital Talk" on Friday, the former president had said Khalilzad is a “double agent” who was on “a payroll”.

During the interview, Zardari was questioned regarding the support Khalilzad had shown to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — the former ruling party led by Imran Khan.

In response, the former president said that Khalilzad was a salaried person. “He is in a lobby and an agent. A double agent of CIA [Central Intelligence Agency].”

When asked about the negative things Khalilzad had written about Zardari in his book, he said: “Of course, why would he write anything good about me? They can’t tolerate anyone who has roots in the country, can save the country, or loves it. Obviously, he won’t write anything nice.”

In response to this, the former US envoy took to Twitter and wrote: “Responding to Pakistan's "Mr. 10 Percent": I do not lobby for anyone or any country and am no one's agent. I have shared my sincere concern about Pakistan's triple crisis, which unfortunately is intensifying, and have suggested what should be done. "Mr. Ten Percent" should put country first and honor BB's legacy, to preclude a meltdown that will hurt the 220 million people who — unlike him and others like him, do not own posh homes in several countries that they can run away to. The Pakistani establishment and the country's political leaders must commit to rule of law, starting by not splitting the Supreme Court, but instead, implementing its decisions.”
