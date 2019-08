YupThat is true. In July 2018 elections people of Karachi voted overwhelmingly for PTI and Imran Khan. So much so that out of 21 national assembly seats, PTI managed to win 14Imran khan left his Karachi seat vacant and in elections again people of Karachi voted for PTI candidate who is a mehsud from WaziristanNow since more than a year has passed, I doubt PTI can win even half of the seats that it managed to won in general electionsPeople of Karachi are simply angry with Imran Khan and PTI. They are disappointed because Imran khan failed to deliver on even a single promise that he made to people of Karachi during election campaignImran Khan simple oesn't even talk about any of these 10 points anymoreThe random Karachiite is disappointed with the behavior that PTI leadership has for Karachi. It feels betrayed. The PTI governor Sindh Imran Ismail has done simply nothing since he has become governor.. Same is the case with all other ministers of PTI who were elected from Karachi. Ali Zaidi tried to do a "clean Karachi" but such kind of cosmetic campaigns are simply not enough to solve problems of Karachi. More or less "clean karachi" has failed to be effective. President Arif Alvi again is a big disappointment and has done nothing for Karachi or even for his own constituency from which he won electionsThey want PTI and Imran Khan government to work in Karachi and fulfill their promisesIn past 1 year Imran khan visited Karachi only a few times. In this year Karachi situation went from bad to worse. People died in rains due to electrocution.People are angry. The increasing inflation and more importantly all the tax that people of Karachi are paying isn't getting converted in development and change on ground.Just today Karachi has featured in New York Times due to its garbage and filth issueSituation is very bad Khan Sahab and it is very bad right under your watch. You also promised a special financial package for Karachi but that promise again is yet to be fulfilled.Act Khan act.People of Karachi might not give you another chance. Don't let Pee Pee Pee continue to plunder this city under your watch. You would be help responsible for their plunder.