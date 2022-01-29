What's new

Mr. Musharraf - His Things/Following/Witty Answers

Hi Brethren

Thought to compile here few videos of Mr. Musharraf....You literally get goosebumps after watching this.

It is interesting to note that Army dudes, even if they get retired, have very strong sense of brotherhood for their fellow brothers in uniform.....

Mr. Musharraf did many controversial things when in power but he was a fierce soldier and as patriotic as one can get.

I think he is the most interviewed GENERAL of Pakistan Army, in Pakistan and in India as well...Have huge following still.

People call him MUSHY lol

Is it true that Mr. Musharraf named his son Bilal because Bilal was the name of Mr. Musharraf's friend who got shaheed in battle right in Mr. Musharraf's arms, which greatly saddened Mr. Musharraf and in his memory, Mr. Musharraf named his son after him....? If this is true - then MAN deserves huge respect and this also illustrates his character as a whole.

Pervez Musharraf Family With Parents, Wife, Son, Daughter, Brother, Career and Biography


Pervez Musharraf Insult Indian Major in Live Press Conference


Exclusive: Interview with former Pak General Pervez Musharraf


Khabar Yeh Hai | Exclusive Talk With Pervez Musharraf | 6 September 2015


Pervez Musharraf Speaks To India Today On Imran Khan's Victory | News Today With Rajdeep


Parvez Musharraf Telling What He Did When India Was Going to Attack Pakistan in 2002



Sainthood 101 said:
Dude seriously
F THIS GUY!!!, don't know the obsession of this forum with this tin pot midget dictator...
Ayub Khan, Zia and Musharraf

We can disagree with them on many things but they all loved Pakistan and tried to protect it.

By the way, the man you are calling dictator actually gave the cities empowered LOCAL GOVERNMENTS, a system many DEMOCRATIC GOVERNMENTS here (PML-N/PPP) are not willing to give.
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Ayub Khan, Zia and Musharraf

We can disagree with them on many things but they all loved Pakistan and tried to protect it.

By the way, the man you are calling dictator actually gave the cities empowered LOCAL GOVERNMENTS, a system many DEMOCRATIC GOVERNMENTS here (PML-N/PPP) are not willing to give.
Ayub Khan was a racist. I hope he rots in his grave.
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Dude seriously
F THIS GUY!!!, don't know the obsession of this forum with this tin pot midget dictator...
Well he up lifted civil martial law from the country which was in effect since pakistan's inception which resulted in a direct devolution of admin and financial powers to the grass root level ------ and the b.a pass left over of crown bps17-22 could do nothing about it .


this system brought about a revolution of socio economic development under matric pass elected mayors in a matter of just 5-8 years which the a.c d.c's coundnt dream of achieving.
 
ARMalik said:
Well that's your personal opinion and preference. Don't try to shove down the throats of others. Others will do as they please.
And that's my opinion of him lol 🤣...

Mentee said:
Well he up lifted civil martial law from the country which was in effect since pakistan's inception which resulted in a direct devolution of admin and financial powers to the grass root level ------ and the b.a pass left over of crown bps17-22 could do nothing about it .


this system brought about a revolution of socio economic development under matric pass elected mayors in a matter of just 5-8 years which the a.c d.c's coundnt dream of achieving.
FATA, enslaving Pakistan to US to stay in power, becoming a tin pot dictator, starting of another round of Baloch insurgency and when he came to stay in power gave out NRO's
So doing a U-turn on his promises

Politicizing army to next levels where service men were doing civilly roles
 
YeBeWarned said:
And Zia ul Haq, oh god that man was the Dajjal of his time, Ayub and Mush might have damage Pakistan in their time of ruling but Zia and what he has done is that he ruined our future generations to come.
Saare Fauji dictator CH theh, only Ayub is someone I might admire

PaklovesTurkiye said:
As I said - He is controversial figure but here we are discussing something else
Alright bro... 👍🏼
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Saare Fauji dictator CH theh, only Ayub is someone I might admire
I consider Mushy to be better than Ayub, given the circumstances Mushy got with America and the how the world change, Ayub's Pakistan was in US lap, and friend (Actual Friend) but Mush time Pakistan was Actual Enemy of America due to 9/11 and events that follows.
 
