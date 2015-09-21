مریم گرفتار ہوئی تو کور کمانڈر کے گھر کے باہر دھرنا دیں گے - کیپٹن (ر) صفدر

hmm. Interesting.Establishment is facing music right from her backyard. This is infighting going on b/w once close friends and partners.What a shame and circus.I will write on it, soon.So many got exposed in WOW manner.Pakistan is changing and youth from different parts of country are watching this. Some are enjoying it and some are angry.May Allah bless Pakistani civilians and soldiers and ALL curse upon corrupt politicians and their backers in GHQ.This is how Allah makes you bite the dust.It's open field now and many players are involved.