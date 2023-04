Clever fox try to deceive alpa lion. She trying her best as her masters Realized that Supreme Court is very serious about elections within the time frame So masters brought this clever Fox To deceive and make kkhan agree to go elections late. But khan sab if you do that as per their wish then no more elections.They want more time to break your party and disqualify you or kill you.This is their only aim... this clever Fox will get its part as well