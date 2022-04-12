What's new

Mr Imran Khan, you have an opportunity here.

fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,079
15
12,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
Albania
See guys, Pakistan doesn't need a big group of management groups to manage things. All we need are smaller groups of determined people. Current bureaucracy and all management setup is rotten, disfunctional and corrupt. They consume all resources, but they are failed to yield results and provide comfort to people.
Political system is another cancerous part. Imran or no Imran, background noise is the same. Same guys, same to same.
We need reform movements not political parties. We need to gather people, we need to correct people. Otherwise as I say, even if we bring Hazrat Umar RA back, these people will make his plane go crash.
Imran Khan has a perfect opportunity now to gather a team of people, who study system, propose ulternative or correcting measures. Point out problems, and don't let anyone do corruption.

Here I also want to point out that PTI is lacking institutional backgrounds, like schools, subpolitical groups, welfare groups etc. These groups and institutional backing is absolutely necessary.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
12,485
-6
14,509
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
fitpOsitive said:
See guys, Pakistan doesn't need a big group of management groups to manage things. All we need are smaller groups of determined people. Current bureaucracy and all management setup is rotten, disfunctional and corrupt. They consume all resources, but they are failed to yield results and provide comfort to people.
Political system is another cancerous part. Imran or no Imran, background noise is the same. Same guys, same to same.
We need reform movements not political parties. We need to gather people, we need to correct people. Otherwise as I say, even if we bring Hazrat Umar RA back, these people will make his plane go crash.
Imran Khan has a perfect opportunity now to gather a team of people, who study system, propose ulternative or correcting measures. Point out problems, and don't let anyone do corruption.

Here I also want to point out that PTI is lacking institutional backgrounds, like schools, subpolitical groups, welfare groups etc. These groups and institutional backing is absolutely necessary.
Click to expand...
Are you trying to turn PTI into an MQM?
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
735
0
1,488
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fitpOsitive said:
See guys, Pakistan doesn't need a big group of management groups to manage things. All we need are smaller groups of determined people. Current bureaucracy and all management setup is rotten, disfunctional and corrupt. They consume all resources, but they are failed to yield results and provide comfort to people.
Political system is another cancerous part. Imran or no Imran, background noise is the same. Same guys, same to same.
We need reform movements not political parties. We need to gather people, we need to correct people. Otherwise as I say, even if we bring Hazrat Umar RA back, these people will make his plane go crash.
Imran Khan has a perfect opportunity now to gather a team of people, who study system, propose ulternative or correcting measures. Point out problems, and don't let anyone do corruption.

Here I also want to point out that PTI is lacking institutional backgrounds, like schools, subpolitical groups, welfare groups etc. These groups and institutional backing is absolutely necessary.
Click to expand...

Nothing good can come out of this system.

The rules are routinely modified to favor the corrupt elites and establishment.

Supreme Court openly defied constitution and intervened in parliamentary affairs.

-- Imran Khan already struggled 22 years in this..


We need young blood to lead under the guidance/wisdom of spiritual leaders like Iqbal, Quaid, Dr. Israr Ahmed etc.

images (42).jpeg
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,079
15
12,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
Albania
We have a great inspiration in the life Nabi e pak SW. We need to correct people. Accepting corrupt and corruption as a need is unacceptable.
Tehreek ka hissa Jo banayga, pehly toba karyga, or Tehreek se phirny waly k liay sakht sazain. We need social presence of our top leadership within people.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
25,108
17
21,980
Country
India
Location
India
fitpOsitive said:
Imran Khan has a perfect opportunity now to gather a team of people, who study system, propose ulternative or correcting measures. Point out problems
Click to expand...

"It is necessary sometimes to take one step backward to take two steps forward.“ — Vladimir Lenin

Imran must take a step back and as you say rightly he has the perfect opportunity to propose an alternative system, something that truly enables the welfare of the citizens especially since he wanted to bring welfare. And happily since in Lahore there is a structure called Gaddafi Stadium why can't he look at the truly democratic political system and justice-bound and rational socio-economic system that Gaddafi and his comrades brought to Libya decades ago and which is being adapted in Venezuela on the other side of the world. Please read this post of mine on the origin of the idea of Democracy, what is not democracy and an article generally describing the Libyan system in practice. And then add to that this evolved socio-economic system and voila ! You have a democratic, welfare-based society that Imran desires and where you won't have socio-economic troubles and have a voice in the daily running of your society, where you at your neighborhood level can transmit an idea that is discussed at national level and where an idea at national level asks for your opinion at neighborhood level.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
  • Poll
What should Imran Khan do?
Replies
8
Views
229
Wood
Wood
A
Will Imran come back with 2/3 majority?
2 3
Replies
32
Views
547
Pandora
Pandora
Windjammer
I Stand With Imran Khan - please Share!!
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
234
Views
5K
The Terminator
The Terminator
Winchester
  • Locked
Why have the Generals decided to remove Imran Khan?
Replies
4
Views
474
The Eagle
The Eagle
ahmadnawaz22
  • Article
Reality check for my Commrades over NCV and PM Imran Khan
Replies
6
Views
248
R Wing
R Wing

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom