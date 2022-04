Mr Imran Khan, you have an opportunity here.

fitpOsitive said: Imran Khan has a perfect opportunity now to gather a team of people, who study system, propose ulternative or correcting measures. Point out problems Click to expand...

"It is necessary sometimes to take one step backward to take two steps forward.“ — Vladimir LeninImran must take a step back and as you say rightly he has the perfect opportunity to propose an alternative system, something that truly enables the welfare of the citizens especially since he wanted to bring welfare. And happily since in Lahore there is a structure called Gaddafi Stadium why can't he look at the truly democratic political system and justice-bound and rational socio-economic system that Gaddafi and his comrades brought to Libya decades ago and which is being adapted in Venezuela on the other side of the world. Please read this post of mine on the origin of the idea of Democracy, what is not democracy and an article generally describing the Libyan system in practice. And then add to that this evolved socio-economic system and voila ! You have a democratic, welfare-based society that Imran desires and where you won't have socio-economic troubles and have a voice in the daily running of your society, where you at your neighborhood level can transmit an idea that is discussed at national level and where an idea at national level asks for your opinion at neighborhood level.