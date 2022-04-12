Mr Imran Khan, you have an opportunity here.

See guys, Pakistan doesn't need a big group of management groups to manage things. All we need are smaller groups of determined people. Current bureaucracy and all management setup is rotten, disfunctional and corrupt. They consume all resources, but they are failed to yield results and provide comfort to people.

Political system is another cancerous part. Imran or no Imran, background noise is the same. Same guys, same to same.

We need reform movements not political parties. We need to gather people, we need to correct people. Otherwise as I say, even if we bring Hazrat Umar RA back, these people will make his plane go crash.

Imran Khan has a perfect opportunity now to gather a team of people, who study system, propose ulternative or correcting measures. Point out problems, and don't let anyone do corruption.



Here I also want to point out that PTI is lacking institutional backgrounds, like schools, subpolitical groups, welfare groups etc. These groups and institutional backing is absolutely necessary.