مریدوں کے پکارنے پر پیر صاحب قبر سے جواب دیتے تھے پنجاب پولیس کو پتا چل گیا تو پیر صاحب کو آواز سمیت قبر سے ہی باہر نکال لیا

Death Professor

Death Professor

Sep 3, 2018
I have questions.

It's wasn't a one man operation. How does he get out by himself in normal routine? What does he do about nature calls( and eating) if this scheme is/was a long term thing?

Imo. it was probably a short term gig( and not a regular routine) that he might have performed to gain some popularity. He might have said to his followers that after my death, you will hear voices after x number days and after you lot calling me, first I will reply you and then I will resurrect and fulfill all your promises (something along those lines). Anyways quite fascinating. Would have loved to read the whole story....
 
User

User

Dec 12, 2020
Mujhe lga qabar k andar speaker lgwaya hoga aur bahar se mic mein boltey hongay.
Par is khatrnaak stunt k 2/10 marks to bnte hi hain.
 
Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

Oct 31, 2016
Meray bus mein hota toh mein is ki qabar pakki ker deta ooper se. Pir sahab ke saray mureed apnay pir ki kuch der ke liye cheekhein suntay or aisi misaal se baqi ke pir aisi herkaton se door rehtay.
 
