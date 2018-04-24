Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
World Affairs
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Mr Biden, wouldn't you agree with me?
Thread starter
shanlung
Start date
A moment ago
shanlung
FULL MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
114
-2
159
Country
Location
A moment ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)
shanlung
Similar threads
A Saudi-Iranian Dialogue on Regional Security
raptor22
Apr 24, 2018
Replies
0
Views
386
Apr 24, 2018
raptor22
Is AIPAC losing its influence in USA?
VCheng
Aug 26, 2014
Replies
4
Views
955
Aug 26, 2014
VCheng
Dead SEALS
fatman17
Sep 5, 2011
Replies
5
Views
1K
Sep 6, 2011
Mech
Is the war in Afghanistan worth it?
BATMAN
Sep 10, 2010
Replies
8
Views
2K
Sep 11, 2010
Tuahaa
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Mr Biden, wouldn't you agree with me?
Latest: shanlung
A moment ago
World Affairs
How Chinese citizens discuss about conflict with India on Chinese forums
Latest: vi-va
A moment ago
China & Far East
India: Can a stunted population drive development?
Latest: Jackdaws
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
‘We Have Shared Values, US, India Natural Allies’: Biden Says His Era to Beget Better Ties Between Nations
Latest: mike2000 is back
2 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
D
Featured
Boeing wins a $10 billion contract to modernize F-15 Saudi Arabia
Latest: dani191
3 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
B
Al-Khalid tank (Type 90-IIM / MBT-2000) Information Pool
Latest: Beast
4 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
V
Featured
India’s Test of Hypersonic missile and implications for Pakistan
Latest: vizier
51 minutes ago
Pakistan Strategic Forces
Which Rocket Launcher is This???
Latest: Saahir Malik
Today at 3:11 PM
Pakistan Navy
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: ziaulislam
Today at 3:11 PM
JF-17 Thunder
From The Vault
Latest: Yasser76
Today at 2:15 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Govt to Pay Female Students of Class 6 to 12
Latest: Morpheus
7 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
P
External debt, liabilities hit historic level of $113.8bn
Latest: Patriot forever
14 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Taj Afridi richest senator with Rs1.22bn assets; Zafarul Haq owns Rs50,000
Latest: fitpOsitive
29 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Lahore Covered In Thick Smog & Air Pollution - Measures Required
Latest: Chhatrapati
48 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Severe smog chokes Lahore
Latest: Enigma SIG
49 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
F-22 Raptor: The best Fifth-Generation Fighter Jet ever produced?
Latest: dharmi
Today at 2:13 PM
Air Warfare
US Army Picks Tomahawk & SM-6 For Mid-Range Missiles
Latest: shanlung
Today at 2:13 PM
Land Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 12:55 PM
Air Warfare
D
What happens militarily if China, Russia and Pakistan go to war with India?
Latest: donkeykong
Today at 11:36 AM
Military Forum
O
Featured
China surpassing Russia in airpower technology: RUSI
Latest: Oldman1
Today at 10:45 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
D
Featured
Boeing wins a $10 billion contract to modernize F-15 Saudi Arabia
Latest: dani191
3 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Interview with Mirage 2000 IAF pilot
Latest: Avatar
4 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Featured
China denied the india's report on 3-Step Disengagement, saying india's hope is unrealistic
Latest: Daghalodi
21 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Featured
Russia set to establish naval logistics base in Sudan
Latest: vostok
42 minutes ago
Russian Defence Forum
Bangladesh Navy
Latest: DalalErMaNodi
50 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
World Affairs
Menu
Log in
Register
Top