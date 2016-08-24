What's new

MQM's imprisoned Waseem Akhtar elected Karachi mayor

MQM's imprisoned Waseem Akhtar elected Karachi mayor


MQM's Waseem Akhtar. -DawnNews
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) Waseem Akhtar has been elected Karachi's mayor on Wednesday.

"Let bygones be bygones," said Akhtar while addressing media persons after the elections concluded.

"Its enough, we have fought enough and enough blood has been spilt, we need to stop that and we want to follow the guidelines of Jinnah."

Karachi's newly elected mayor vowed to work alongside other political parties to solve the issues facing the metropolis.

"I am not a mayor of MQM. I will work for Karachi, I am Karachi's mayor."

During his speech, Akhtar requested Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to help and guide him.

Referring to DG Rangers, Akhtar reiterated his support for the ongoing operation in the city, and said "there are elements who want to derail peace of Karachi".

Earlier, elections for the seats of mayor and deputy mayor, as well as chairman and vice chairman of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), along with other municipalities of Sindh went underway on Wednesday.

The power struggle convulsing the MQM notwithstanding, Waseem Akhtar, the party’s candidate for mayorship of Karachi, was expected to win the election and rewrite history, officials and the contesting political parties agreed.

Akhtar, who has been in prison since July 19 after an Anti-Terrorism Court dismissed his pre-arrest interim application in the terrorists’ treatment case, was brought under tight security to the KMC building to cast his vote.

Based on MQM's numerical strength in the KMC Council — 214 members out of the total 308 elected members — Akhtar’s victory in the mayoral election was a foregone conclusion.

Other major contenders for the Karachi polls included the PPP-led six-party alliance, particularly in the South and West DCs. Other parties of the alliance are: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Jamaat-i-Islami, Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl and Awami National Party (ANP).

The MQM is likely to emerge victorious in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) elections as well. The party has nominated Syed Tayyab Hussain for mayor and Sohail Mashhadi for deputy mayor’s slot. PPP has nominated Pasha Qazi and Hasan Ali Jatoi for the contest.

In Mirpurkhas, PPP’s Mir Anwar Talpur and Mir Ahmed Khan Talpur have won unopposed for the district council chairman and vice-chairman slots. The MQM has majority in the municipal committee, which comprises 51 votes.

In District South, the joint opposition parties had fielded Malik Fayyaz of PPP for chairman and PTI’s Mansoor Shaikh for vice chairman against the MQM’s Israd Ali and Parveen Begum.

In District West, the MQM had fielded Izharuddin as chairman and Gul Faraz Khan as vice chairman. The opposition alliance’s candidates are: PML-N’s Asif Khan and PTI’s Azizullah Afridi.

“More than 2,000 voters will elect mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen and vice chairman for more than 100 municipal bodies of the 20 districts, including five of Karachi, across Sindh,” Tanvir Zaki, the provincial election commissioner earlier told Dawn.

“The deputy commissioners have assured us that they have arranged the required security in and outside the polling stations,” said Zaki, adding that police and Rangers had been entrusted with the task of maintaining peace during the proceedings.

Zaki said the election of mayor and deputy mayor for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and chairman and vice chairman of the DMCs would be held separately – the head and the deputy of these municipal bodies.

However, on Karachi’s District Council (KDC) and the rest of Sindh, they would be held in pairs – a single vote will go to the head and the deputy.

There are two ‘pairs’ belonging to the PPP and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf as they are contesting against each other for the top slot in KDC.

There are nine districts where candidates have already won the elections unopposed ─ Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Sujawal, Thatta and Karachi Central.

Of the remaining 20 districts, ‘partial elections’ are being held on the municipal bodies of Khairpur and Thatta.

Officials in the ECP said elections in several municipalities of these districts were not being held because of court proceedings.

Tanvir Zaki, the election commissioner, said there were a total of 41 locations where polling stations had been established in the 20 districts.
 
Sorry to say this but I think Karachi people really deserve this MQM good for them, if next time they will talk cry about KPK or Punjab we know where to show them the place where sun does not shine.
 
Kill him off and all MQM party members. Just get it over with already. Karachites are idiots, they need to be told what is best for them.
 
Congratulations to the people of Karachi. They deserve him.

I wish Rangers would go back to their barracks and let the MQM Target Killers let loose on the Karachittes. If they want to suffer from a Stockholm Syndrome, than so be it. Why is Sindh Rangers wasting their precious lives and money when the people are hell bent on electing terrorists again and again.
 
notorious_eagle said:
Congratulations to the people of Karachi. They deserve him.

I wish Rangers would go back to their barracks and let the MQM Target Killers let loose on the Karachittes. If they want to suffer from a Stockholm Syndrome, than so be it. Why is Sindh Rangers wasting their precious lives and money when the people are hell bent on electing terrorists again and again.
Click to expand...
You just can't blame people of Karachi. The establishment itself don't take interest in Karachi.

After all the sh!t that Altaf has said about Pakistan in past two days, i don't see anyone from Islamabad or Rawalpindi taking any action against him.

If establishment of this country doesn't care about this city then how can you blame people of Karachi.
 
Areesh said:
You just can't blame people of Karachi. The establishment itself don't take interest in Karachi.

After all the sh!t that Altaf has said about Pakistan in past two days, i don't see anyone from Islamabad or Rawalpindi taking any action against him.

If establishment of this country doesn't care about this city then how can you blame people of Karachi.
Click to expand...
If the Establishment did not care, why are the Rangers still on the streets? The Sindh Government does not want them there, MQM does not want them there and PML-N does not want them there. If the establishment really didn't care they would have just gone back to the barracks and let the killings continue. Despite all the pressures placed on the Rangers, they are still operating in Karachi and cracking down on criminals.

The people of Karachi deserve all the blame. Despite MQM's terrorism, they still continue to either vote for them or just not bother showing up at the polls. Almost 80% of Karachi's population did not bother coming out to vote during local body elections, so i say this is their punishment. Give your hard earned wages to MQM in the form of Bhatta, or let them kidnap your children for ransom. This is a gift to the people of Karachi from MQM.
 
ice_man said:
@Patriots @Mav3rick @W.11

do we still have doubt of MQM being anti pak? always said MQM is anti pak!
Click to expand...
Go and read my comments on the mental state of AH from 5 years ago. Should we really give due care to some one who has literally lost his mind and sense as well? People have developed a habit of taking his mad outbursts in one year and dumping it out of the other. I have also stated repeatedly and on record that AH has caused MQM more damage than any other party of incident. Please stop confusing MQM with AH, MQM has taken a step in the right direction and hopefully you will see an MQM with minus 1 formula to be a much better, vibrant and responsible party. Atleast I am hoping so.

HttpError said:
Sorry to say this but I think Karachi people really deserve this MQM good for them, if next time they will talk cry about KPK or Punjab we know where to show them the place where sun does not shine.
Click to expand...
Yes thanks for the sentiments, if only you matched your words with actions. Karachi has MQM and MQM has a mayor but the mayor has no powers, he cannot hire or fire staff, he cannot even order cleaning of a street without approval of the CM.

If only you matched your words with actions!
 
Mav3rick said:
Go and read my comments on the mental state of AH from 5 years ago. Should we really give due care to some one who has literally lost his mind and sense as well? People have developed a habit of taking his mad outbursts in one year and dumping it out of the other. I have also stated repeatedly and on record that AH has caused MQM more damage than any other party of incident. Please stop confusing MQM with AH, MQM has taken a step in the right direction and hopefully you will see an MQM with minus 1 formula to be a much better, vibrant and responsible party. Atleast I am hoping so.



Yes thanks for the sentiments, if only you matched your words with actions. Karachi has MQM and MQM has a mayor but the mayor has no powers, he cannot hire or fire staff, he cannot even order cleaning of a street without approval of the CM.

If only you matched your words with actions!
Click to expand...
Any softened behavior towards MQM Pakistan by establishment in coming days?
 
Musafir117 said:
Any softened behavior towards MQM Pakistan by establishment in coming days?
Click to expand...
Mqm 1 or mqm 2 :D

There will be two mqm,s one heased by pro altaf elements other by anti altaf elements

And when it happens psp ka bistra gol ho jaye ga :D
 
