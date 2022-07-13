What's new

MQM's Babar Ghauri released in hate speech case for want of evidence

Naeem Sahoutara
July 13, 2022


<p>A photo of MQM leader Babar Ghauri. — Babar Khan Ghauri Twitter</p>


MQM leader Babar Ghauri.

Karachi police on Wednesday released MQM leader Babar Ghauri in a case pertaining to the facilitation of an alleged hate speech by Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain, defence counsel Shabbir Shah confirmed to Dawn.com.

Ghauri, a former federal minister for ports and shipping, was arrested from Karachi airport on June 4 upon his return to the country, ending his seven-year self-imposed exile.

The following day, police obtained his week-long physical remand from an administrative judge of the antiterrorism courts (ATC) to interrogate him and complete the investigation into the seven-year-old case.

On Wednesday, the investigating officer (IO) produced the MQM leader before the ATC’s administrative judge upon the expiry of his physical remand.

The IO informed the judge that Ghauri was interrogated in custody but no evidence was found of his involvement in the alleged offence and that the record showed he was out of the country when the case was lodged against him and other party leaders.

He further said that Ghauri’s physical remand was no longer required by the police and recommended that the MQM leader be set free due to a lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel argued that his client was in the United States when he along with around 30 other MQM leaders, including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Waseem Akhtar, were booked in the case.

The counsel also pointed out that the majority of the nominated MQM leaders booked in the case had already been acquitted.
After hearing the arguments from both sides, the judge ordered for Ghauri to be released.

However, the MQM leader is also facing two other cases.

Before his return to the country, Ghauri had obtained pre-arrest bail from the Sindh High Court in a corruption reference and a money laundering and terror financing case.

The former shipping minister, along with the MQM founder and other party leaders, had been booked by the Federal Investigation Agency in 2017 in a money laundering and terror financing case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also filed a reference before an accountability court in 2018 against Ghauri and others for the alleged illegal regularisation of 940 employees of the Karachi Port Trust, causing losses to the tune of Rs2.8 billion to the national exchequer.

An accountability court had declared Ghauri as a proclaimed offender in the case after NAB had declared his whereabouts untraceable.


www.dawn.com

Duh.

Did anyone think something else was going to happen?

He would just come back to Pakistan after 7 years of hiding for no reason at all, just to go to jail?

I wrote it on this forum or somewhere else when he came back that the case was going to be taken back by the state. Step 1 is almost at completion.

Farooq Sattar is already patching up with MQM-P. MQM-H is the next step, after that Mustafa Kamal will join his old buddies.

All this paves the way for Altaf bhai to make his grand entry, under the auspices of our establishment of course, with an updated software just like Hamid Mir.

Muhajiron ki nayi umeed ajayen gay. Just to keep PPP in check.

Bilawal would be the next big thing in Pakistani politics, and just like MQM and BAP and Q were there to keep a check on PTI, MQM and BAP will be keeping a check on PPP, to turn the screws when needed.

N will be restricted to GT Road only, that too only Central Punjab. Abhi mian sahab ki baat nhn ban rahi estab kay sath, extension ki lalach agay dali to hai, magr Big B ain't budging, for now. Let's see what happens on that front. Ishaq Dar's return also depends on that.

Aik bas yeh pathan qabu nhn arahay, but you don't need them for making a federal government.

Someone bookmarked my post where I said warh gaye when Big B got an extension, and quoted it when this whole fiasco happened.

Bookmark this post as well, and quote it in two years.
 
Why our establishment have so much delusion of grandeur, ego or anguish against imran khan , that they would rather make deal with the devil himself .
 
What did he say ? If he say that rest of the sons of soils came to Karachi and own it after it was established than he was not wrong, When Tribals Pashtoons were brought in by ANP in thousands to counter MQM they were filled with hate against the Urdu speaking people, so much so that wearing a jeans and go in certain areas of Karachi become dangerous. But who cares? we have no issues in Pakistan, everyone love each other, those Pashtoons were drilling holes in Indian youth legs and torturing them to death thinking they are MQM workers.
 
Last year video

MQM Back Again in Karachi? | Ab Baat Hogi | Faysal Aziz Khan | 20 Nov 2021 | Complete Episode​

