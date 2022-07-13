MQM’s Babar Ghauri released in hate speech case for want of evidence

Duh.



Did anyone think something else was going to happen?



He would just come back to Pakistan after 7 years of hiding for no reason at all, just to go to jail?



I wrote it on this forum or somewhere else when he came back that the case was going to be taken back by the state. Step 1 is almost at completion.



Farooq Sattar is already patching up with MQM-P. MQM-H is the next step, after that Mustafa Kamal will join his old buddies.



All this paves the way for Altaf bhai to make his grand entry, under the auspices of our establishment of course, with an updated software just like Hamid Mir.



Muhajiron ki nayi umeed ajayen gay. Just to keep PPP in check.



Bilawal would be the next big thing in Pakistani politics, and just like MQM and BAP and Q were there to keep a check on PTI, MQM and BAP will be keeping a check on PPP, to turn the screws when needed.



N will be restricted to GT Road only, that too only Central Punjab. Abhi mian sahab ki baat nhn ban rahi estab kay sath, extension ki lalach agay dali to hai, magr Big B ain't budging, for now. Let's see what happens on that front. Ishaq Dar's return also depends on that.



Aik bas yeh pathan qabu nhn arahay, but you don't need them for making a federal government.



Someone bookmarked my post where I said warh gaye when Big B got an extension, and quoted it when this whole fiasco happened.



Bookmark this post as well, and quote it in two years.