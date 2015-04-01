What's new

MQM's Arif Aajakia welcomes Babri Masjid verdict, praising Hindus and bashes Javed Akhtar

aryadravida said:
he was mayor of jamshed town ,karachi in early 90s.,,he was a member of MQM...his name is aarif aajakia...you can search more information on net.
i know very well who this guy is, he is a MQM terrorist and has the blood of many people of my ethnicity on his hands. Thats why he is on the run now.
 
lollllz i have seen this guy first time in my life . indians these days looking for something

a pakistani welcome babari case
a HK guy carry indian flag


damn we have 220 million people :rofl:
 
Protest_again said:
Your founding fathers is the reason muslims lost their say in India. India is a hindu country ideologically since 1947, thanks to them.
great for us we see future . we have country freedom and power today . we can not be hindu slaves like indian muslims . our guns decide our fate . can hindus touch a mosque in paksitan today ? every day million of people proudly went to gov job wearing our flags . we are so happy what our fathers did . those whom stay back india have to pay price .
 
Imran Khan said:
great for us we see future . we have country freedom and power today . we can not be hindu slaves like indian muslims . our guns decide our fate . can hindus touch a mosque in paksitan today ? every day million of people proudly went to gov job wearing our flags . we are so happy what our fathers did . those whom stay back india have to pay price .
Indian muslims are not exactly flocking to Pakistan either.They see what became of Pakistan (no need to elaborate further). They are better off even in a Hindu India than a Islamic republic of Pakistan.
 
Imran Khan said:
you are unaware of history then hindu muslims riots started from 1671 in hindustan

List of riots in India - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
I am grateful to your founding fathers too. They made us avoid a lot of bloodshed. I am only pointing to you that India is and shall be mainly Hindu. It is Hindu public that decides how much secularism they want in their country. India is not founded on western idea of secular values (strict separation of religion and state). It is based on secular nature of Hindu ethos.
 
