MQM's Arif Aajakia welcomes Babri Masjid verdict, praising Hindus and bashes Javed Akhtar

Protest_again said: Your founding fathers is the reason muslims lost their say in India. India is a hindu country ideologically since 1947, thanks to them. Click to expand...

great for us we see future . we have country freedom and power today . we can not be hindu slaves like indian muslims . our guns decide our fate . can hindus touch a mosque in paksitan today ? every day million of people proudly went to gov job wearing our flags . we are so happy what our fathers did . those whom stay back india have to pay price .