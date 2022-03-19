MQM-P to announce final decision on March 24 | The Express Tribune Says will hold consultative meeting with workers on March 20 to take them on board

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will announce its final decision of supporting the opposition’s no-confidence motion on March 24.However, several MQM-P leaders have already suggested supporting the joint opposition.MQM-P sources informed The Express Tribune that all the issues of the party have been settled with the opposition while the coordination committee has convened a consultative meeting of the workers on March 20.According to the sources, MQM-P has completed the consultation process, but some party members have suggested to wait a while longer. However, the final decision is likely to be announced on March 24, ahead of the no-confidence motion.He said that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Aamir Khan would inform about the decision of the MQM-P and the workers would be taken into confidence.The sources said that the MQM-P is of the view that the democratic process should not be harmed in any way.According to the sources, in talks with the opposition, the MQM-P suggested the opposition leaders that after the change of government, immediate steps should be taken to provide relief to the people so that the people could feel the effects of the change of government.