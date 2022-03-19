What's new

MQM-P to announce final decision on March 24

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,194
17
23,130
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1647693311864.png

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will announce its final decision of supporting the opposition’s no-confidence motion on March 24.

However, several MQM-P leaders have already suggested supporting the joint opposition.

MQM-P sources informed The Express Tribune that all the issues of the party have been settled with the opposition while the coordination committee has convened a consultative meeting of the workers on March 20.

According to the sources, MQM-P has completed the consultation process, but some party members have suggested to wait a while longer. However, the final decision is likely to be announced on March 24, ahead of the no-confidence motion.

He said that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Aamir Khan would inform about the decision of the MQM-P and the workers would be taken into confidence.

Read: Fazl, Shehbaz call on MQM-P convener

The sources said that the MQM-P is of the view that the democratic process should not be harmed in any way.

According to the sources, in talks with the opposition, the MQM-P suggested the opposition leaders that after the change of government, immediate steps should be taken to provide relief to the people so that the people could feel the effects of the change of government.
tribune.com.pk

MQM-P to announce final decision on March 24 | The Express Tribune

Says will hold consultative meeting with workers on March 20 to take them on board
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM chief Fazlur Rehman calls on entire nation to 'march' towards Islamabad on March 23
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Emerging political situation: Ice broken between staunch opponents MQM-P, PMLN
Replies
4
Views
341
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BAP breaks alliance with PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Replies
1
Views
281
maithil
M
ghazi52
WHERE IS THE MQM HEADED?
Replies
7
Views
280
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
K
Opposition submits no-trust motion against PM Imran
25 26 27 28 29 30
Replies
438
Views
12K
ejaz007
ejaz007

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom