MQM-P had earlier decided tohelp PTI form the federal government.



Siddiqui while speaking on Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’, confirmed his party’s leaning after the results of the General Election 2018.



“The Pakistan Peoples’ Party does not need anyone in Sindh. The MQM-P will sit alongside the PTI on government benches,” he had said. “We respect everyone’s mandate and want everyone to respect ours.



He said that after a ‘series of experiences’ it was unlikely to join the PPP.



The MQM-P clinched 16 seats in the Sindh Assembly in the July 25 general election, and has six seats in the National Assembly. The PTI had invited the party to join it in the centre.



