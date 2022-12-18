MQM-P expresses reservations against PPP over non-implementation of agreement

December 18, 2022

KARACHI-A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has called on Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and expressed concern over non-implementation of the agreement signed with the federal government and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday.According to details, an MQM-P delegation – which comprises party Convener Khalid Maqbool, Wasim Akhtar, Aminul Haque, Khawaja Izhar and Abdul Waseem – called on Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.During the meeting, matters related to political situation, local government (LG) elections, agreement with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and law and order situation came under discussion.MQM-P leaders expressed concern over non-implementation of agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), urging Governor Sindh to talk to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and resolve the matter immediately.Sources told ARY News that Kamran Tessori assured the party leaders to resolve the matter with Pakistan People’s Party as soon as possible.Meanwhile, Kamran Tessori also decided to launch laptop campaign for students in Sindh. Sources claimed that Federal IT Minister Aminul Haque and his ministry will provide support regarding the laptop campaign.The governor also handed over to MQM leadership the. During the meeting, the party also demanded to establish a separate university for women.Sources claimed that the meeting also discussed the appointment of District Administrator and Hyderabad Administrator.Aminul Haque also apprised Sindh Governor about the decisions taken in the meeting with the Google delegation. Tessori lauded the decision to establish Information Technology (IT) Park in Karachi.Earlier in December, a delegation of MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P), the coalition partners of ruling PML-N, met Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and conveyed reservations over non-implementation of the agreement signed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).Sources told ARY News that the delegation also protested against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and complained that it wasn’t keeping its promises. “” sources said quoting the delegation.-----What's wrong with these PPP ******** ? They have already made Bilawal; a FM.They got what they wanted so why are they not fulfilling with their promises with MQM? True snakes...The real problem is that PPP is aiming to bringin upcoming local bodies election - taking advantage of fractured MQM, hence those dirty delimitations of constituencies.