MQM MNA Kanwar Naveed breaks off ties with Altaf Hussain

MQM MNA Kanwar Naveed breaks off ties with Altaf Hussain
By News Desk
Published: August 31, 2016
Jamil was the winning candidate from Karachi's NA-246 in April 2015's by-elections. PHOTO SOURCE: TWITTER

Days after prominent leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement broke off ties with Altaf Hussain and disavowed the London-based decision-making body of the party, MNA Kanwar Naveed Jamil also announced dissociation with the party chief.

“I have nothing to do with Altaf Hussain or the London office, I have and will continue to support Pakistan and the Karachi-based party only,” MQM Rabita Committee member Jamil said on Wednesday. Jamil was the winning candidate from Karachi’s NA-246 in April 2015’s by-elections.

Amir Liaquat bids farewell to MQM, politics

A day after MQM workers vandalised offices of private TV channels in Karachi, last week, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) handed over three senior party leaders, including Jamil to police on a three-day remand.

On August 22, two cases related to treason and rioting were registered in Artillery Maidan police station against the party over Altaf Hussain’s anti-Pakistan speech, and subsequent violence which left at least one person dead and at least five injured.

The rioting drew widespread condemnation from all political parties, prompting action by the paramilitary Rangers.

At least nine MQM leaders, including Dr Farooq Sattar, were detained while the party’s headquarters, Nine Zero, were also searched and subsequently sealed. Sattar was later released.

MQM ‘breaks off’ from Altaf

The violence erupted soon after Altaf gave a telephone address to his supporters in which he castigated media for not giving due coverage to his workers, and allegedly raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

The series of events continued as famous TV personality and politician Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain on Tuesday announced quitting the Karachi-based political party and politics.

“I am fed up now. I am not in the MQM from today,” he announced during live show on a private TV channel Tuesday evening, saying he is fed up with the way the party functions.
 
