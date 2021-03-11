What's new

Featured MQM-London lady named Kahkashan running target-killers network in Karachi from abroad: CTD

Zarvan

MQM terror lady Kahkashan running target-killers network in Karachi: CTD

Rangers and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi in a joint operation have unearthed a network of target-killers run by MQM-London’s female member named Kahkashan, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Addressing a joint news conference in Karachi on Thursday, the Rangers and CTD officials revealed that the target-killers network was run by the MQM-London’s terror lady on the behest of MQM-London supremo Altaf Hussain in collaboration with the Indian spy agency, RAW.



Karachi CTD DIG Omar Shahid said that Rangers had caught a team of MQM-London target-killers in 2017 and during the interrogation, an intelligence operation was carried out on the information they got from the target-killers. It was later revealed that a woman named Kahkashan was operating from the USA and running the team of the target-shooters in the port city of Karachi.

Omar Shahid further disclosed that a phone call recording of Kahkashan was also obtained in which she was talking to a target-killer about the money for some ‘job’.

“In the phone call, she instructed the target-killer to shoot the target right in the head. The target killer was also instructed to change the number plate of the motorcycle,” Omar Shahid shared the chilling details of the MQM-London’s terror operations.

Sindh Rangers’ Colonel Shabbir told the newsmen that they would not divulge the names of the targets right now as there are fears that it could lead to sectarian tensions in the wake of such target-killings but now the situation is quite under control.

“The reason we are sharing the details of the phone call of Kahkashan with the target-killer is to make aware the public and the media that how these people spread terror here. You can see how these people are creating chaos in Pakistan while sitting abroad,” he further added.

Danial Syed reported this news.

MQM terror lady Kahkashan running target-killers network in Karachi: CTD (24newshd.tv)
 
El Sidd

Sindh Rangers’ Colonel Shabbir told the newsmen that they would not divulge the names of the targets right now as there are fears that it could lead to sectarian tensions in the wake of such target-killings but now the situation is quite under control.
How did K.K end up in America? Through Taftan-Texan border?
 
Vapour

Why disclose this before she's made to pay for her crimes? Probably means they're not going to do the needful and a polite request to have her deported/extradited has been met with a firm "NO".

I'm unaware if this has been done yet, however, MQM should be bracketed alongside TTP and BLA and all its members should be arrested and interrogated. The organisation should be forcibly disbanded.
 
TNT

The establishment keeps playing games with the country. The same altaf and mqm were prepped by establishment. Musharraf made them allies and gave them powers.
Our establishment must be traitors or extreme morons because they keep producing traitors like nawaz, fazlu, altaf and zardari. Aaj tak koi insan k bachay ko inho ne support nahi kia. Lately i been Wonder if real responsibility of destruction of the country actually falls on establishment and army.
 
Goenitz

So from 2017 till now. So I guess, some progress has already been made so that is why they have revealed the pic and name...
@Foxtrot Alpha
Edit: to all those who are commenting about her scarf etc.. it is a common modus operandi of criminals.. They have beard, head scarf, turban etc..
 
