MQM leader Waseem Akhtar threatens Sindhis in speech

Cryptic_Mafia

Jun 17, 2021
dry cleaning boys who dint hang them for their terrorist activities will now face the consequences!

it all started when Alpha Mafia decided that people are roaches and partnered with zardari and worked on dha expansion and allowed PPP to treat khi like a landfill now bastards like Waseem Akhtar are exploiting the situation!

Alpha Mafia made people exploitable and now people will be exploited!

so yeh

#thankYouDhaInc
 
Aijaz Kolachi

Aijaz Kolachi

Aug 11, 2021
Goritoes said:
Aby chu, he said Wadera not Sindhi... Kia PDF pe chawalon ki kami nai hai hahaha
@Areesh @PaklovesTurkiye @fitpOsitive @StormBreaker just look how they are manipulating the words, these unpardh thinks the rest of us are also Jahils like them...
Click to expand...
Wadera is word for Sindhis and he specifically targets Sindhi topi. No matter how much Hindustani Muhajirs try. They can’t hide their real intentions towards sons of soil.

Lmao and also mass pinging Hindustani beigade of yours.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
Aijaz Kolachi said:
Wadera is word for Sindhis and he specifically targets Sindhi topi. No matter how much Hindustani Muhajirs try. They can’t hide their racist tendacies towards sons of soil.
Click to expand...
Wadera is a landlord, a brutal one...and trust me if I had power I would take not just their topi, but their Chaddi baniyan as well, You idiots are some of the dumbest people as these Wadera's and Jagerdaars are feeding your kids to dogs, and the Farmer in those rural areas has not rights, no honor and dignity, you can't even vote as your own choice as these so called Landlords take their CNIC, but yes if someone says we don't want Wadera's in Karachi, tumari chaddi mai aag lag jati hai... This is no secret as what they Wadera's are doing in Posh areas such as Clifton and PECHS, as them and their kids roam in 4x4 with armed guards and put every common citizen on their boots... remember that murder case of a young guy who was murdered by a Wadera's son Shahrukh jatoi ?

As for your son's of soil and Hindustani Muhajir comment, tum tu kiya tumara baap bhi Urdu speakers ko nai nikal sakta, and if not for Urdu speaking community tum jahil log apni maa behno ko Quran se shaadi karwa ke baad mai karo kari ke illzam mai katal ker rahe hote...
 
HRK

HRK

Sep 24, 2010
Goritoes said:
Aby chu, he said Wadera not Sindhi... Kia PDF pe chawalon ki kami nai hai hahaha
@Areesh @PaklovesTurkiye @fitpOsitive @StormBreaker just look how they are manipulating the words, these unpardh thinks the rest of us are also Jahils like them...
Click to expand...
Bhai how a common MQM worker would differentiate b/w a common SIndhi and Sindhi Wadayra (Landlord) only by have a look on his Sindhi Topi .... ???

Plz don't choose side in this they both (Yes 'Both' Sindhi Nationalist + PPP Gang) & MQM (including ALTAF + Haqiqi) want series of racial clashes in SIndh. 1985 wala door chiya inko

Ye Slay Saraye Harami (moderators plz allow me to use this for these peoples) Masoom Loogo ke Khoon se Dobara apni Siasat Chamkana Chatey Hai.
 
Aijaz Kolachi

Aijaz Kolachi

Aug 11, 2021
Goritoes said:
As for your son's of soil and Hindustani Muhajir comment, tum tu kiya tumara baap bhi Urdu speakers ko nai nikal sakta, and if not for Urdu speaking community tum jahil log apni maa behno ko Quran se shaadi karwa ke baad mai karo kari ke illzam mai katal ker rahe hote...
Click to expand...
Look. Another of these racist remarks by Hindustani Muhajirs. Where are the moderators here? @Mods?
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
HRK said:
Bhai how a common MQM worker would differentiate b/w a common SIndhi and Sindhi Wadayra (Landlord) only by have a look on his Sindhi Topi .... ???

Plz don't choose side in this they both (Yes 'Both' Sindhi Nationalist + PPP Gang) & MQM (including ALTAF + Haqiqi) want series of racial clashes in SIndh. 1985 wala door chiya inko

Ye Slay Saraye Harami (moderators plz allow me to use this for these peoples) Masoom Loogo ke Khoon se Dobara apni Siasat Chamkana Chatey Hai.
Click to expand...
He said Wadera, and you are definitely not from Karachi if you don't know what Waseem Akhter is talking about... Wadera's he is talking about are those corrupt haram khor Wadera's who suck blood of those sindhi farmers, grab lands , and smuggle weapons and drugs, becomes rich and buy mansions in areas like Clifton and PECHS, those Wadera's and theirs sons in their 4x4 roam in Karachi not respecting any law or anyone else, I mentioned Shazaib or Sharukh jatoi example as he murdered a young man because he was harassing his sister, his guards and him killed that young boy and yet he was sent outside Pakistan thanks to his father a Wadera who has connection with Zardari, yes if MQM says we don't want that people in Karachi I am in full support, because Karachi mai rehna hai tu insaan ke bache ban ke raho, and trust me if MQM did manage to gather enough momentum for this, you will see another heavy clash in Karachi, but thing is that all those people once again use State machinery aka Army to fight only the MQM but won't put their hands on Sindhi, Pathan aur Balochi's... When state do things like this, people like Altaf hussains are bound to get support.

www.geo.tv

Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to jail after enjoying amenities at hospital

According to sources, for over two years, Jatoi was enjoying lavish perks at a private hospital rented by his family in Karachi
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv


Just read post# 4 and you will see what I am saying.

Aijaz Kolachi said:
Look. Another of these racist remarks by Hindustani Muhajirs. Where are the moderators here? @Mods?
Click to expand...
And you are writing love letters in post 4? aby tu kia pagal hai ya phir Indian hai?
 
Last edited:
HRK

HRK

Sep 24, 2010
Goritoes said:
He said Wadera, and you are definitely not from Karachi if you don't know what Waseem Akhter is talking about... Wadera's he is talking about are those corrupt haram khor Wadera's who suck blood of those sindhi farmers, grab lands , and smuggle weapons and drugs, becomes rich and buy mansions in areas like Clifton and PECHS, those Wadera's and theirs sons in their 4x4 roam in Karachi not respecting any law or anyone else, I mentioned Shazaib or Sharukh jatoi example as he murdered a young man because he was harassing his sister, his guards and him killed that young boy and yet he was sent outside Pakistan thanks to his father a Wadera who has connection with Zardari, yes if MQM says we don't want that people in Karachi I am in full support, because Karachi mai rehna hai tu insaan ke bache ban ke raho, and trust me if MQM did manage to gather enough momentum for this, you will see another heavy clash in Karachi, but thing is that all those people once again use State machinery aka Army to fight only the MQM but won't put their hands on Sindhi, Pathan aur Balochi's... When state do things like this, people like Altaf hussains are bound to get support.

Just read post# 4 and you will see what I am saying.


And you are writing love letters in post 4? aby tu kia pagal hai ya phir Indian hai?
Click to expand...
I know every thing and know about Waseem Akhtar and his might be better than many other.

But you tell Waseem Akhtar is doing this for some honest reason .... ???

I am sure you must have listen this types of hateful comment from certain MQM members .... may nth times what is the result .... ???

Their own history is known to everyone they just want innocent blood for their politics.

Wadara to chalo theek hai Elite Sindhi Landlord hai who is one of the suppressing forces for common Sindhi but Why targeting Sindhi topi .... ???


Yar racial profiling ki smaj to hu gi tum ko .... plz don't blindly follow elements of hate.
 
C

Cryptic_Mafia

Jun 17, 2021
HRK said:
Bhai how a common MQM worker would differentiate b/w a common SIndhi and Sindhi Wadayra (Landlord) only by have a look on his Sindhi Topi .... ???

Plz don't choose side in this they both (Yes 'Both' Sindhi Nationalist + PPP Gang) & MQM (including ALTAF + Haqiqi) want series of racial clashes in SIndh. 1985 wala door chiya inko

Ye Slay Saraye Harami (moderators plz allow me to use this for these peoples) Masoom Loogo ke Khoon se Dobara apni Siasat Chamkana Chatey Hai.
Click to expand...
chala kon raha hai inko :P
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Dec 1, 2015
Aijaz Kolachi said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485489779361865729

Waseem Akhtar says that we would repeat when "Sindhis would have to hide their Sindhi topi while crossing toll plaza at Karachi"
Click to expand...

Are you feeling threatened that Whole Sindh is united against PPP and her BLACK LG Law?

Waseem Akhtar is raising his voice against killing of MQM leader in Tando Allah Yar, where your Sindhi Nationalist brethren have killed him in COURT.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/927185-mqm-p-activist-killed-outside-tando-allahyar-court

One thing is clear -

Muhajirs don't get any benefit from fighting Pashtuns on Karachi Soil...

PPP has been suppressing Muhajirs/ Karachi.

NOT A SINGLE BUS SERVICE IN WHOLE 13 YEARS.

Karachi's reaction is natural.

Divide and Conquer will NOT work.

Here is Pashto Journalist.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485142824261754880

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485142821766107137

Many are sensing that PPP is fearing joint opposition against LG Law. Hence it wants to create divide on ethnic lines.

This is divide and conquer by PPP

Mods....please lock this thread.

@waz @The Eagle @krash

Goritoes said:
Aby chu, he said Wadera not Sindhi... Kia PDF pe chawalon ki kami nai hai hahaha
@Areesh @PaklovesTurkiye @fitpOsitive @StormBreaker just look how they are manipulating the words, these unpardh thinks the rest of us are also Jahils like them...
Click to expand...

PPP is fearing JOINT OPPOSITION against LG Law....

Want to divide Muhajirs and Pashtuns
 
