MQM leader Waseem Akhtar threatens Sindhis in speech

Waseem Akhtar says that we would repeat when "Sindhis would have to hide their Sindhi topi while crossing toll plaza at Karachi"
Wadera is word for Sindhis and he specifically targets Sindhi topi. No matter how much Hindustani Muhajirs try. They can’t hide their real intentions towards sons of soil.Aby chu, he said Wadera not Sindhi... Kia PDF pe chawalon ki kami nai hai hahaha
@Areesh @PaklovesTurkiye @fitpOsitive @StormBreaker just look how they are manipulating the words, these unpardh thinks the rest of us are also Jahils like them...
Wadera is a landlord, a brutal one...and trust me if I had power I would take not just their topi, but their Chaddi baniyan as well, You idiots are some of the dumbest people as these Wadera's and Jagerdaars are feeding your kids to dogs, and the Farmer in those rural areas has not rights, no honor and dignity, you can't even vote as your own choice as these so called Landlords take their CNIC, but yes if someone says we don't want Wadera's in Karachi, tumari chaddi mai aag lag jati hai... This is no secret as what they Wadera's are doing in Posh areas such as Clifton and PECHS, as them and their kids roam in 4x4 with armed guards and put every common citizen on their boots... remember that murder case of a young guy who was murdered by a Wadera's son Shahrukh jatoi ?Wadera is word for Sindhis and he specifically targets Sindhi topi. No matter how much Hindustani Muhajirs try. They can’t hide their racist tendacies towards sons of soil.
Bhai how a common MQM worker would differentiate b/w a common SIndhi and Sindhi Wadayra (Landlord) only by have a look on his Sindhi Topi .... ???Aby chu, he said Wadera not Sindhi... Kia PDF pe chawalon ki kami nai hai hahaha
Waseem Akhtar says that we would repeat when "Sindhis would have to hide their Sindhi topi while crossing toll plaza at Karachi"
Look. Another of these racist remarks by Hindustani Muhajirs. Where are the moderators here? @Mods?As for your son's of soil and Hindustani Muhajir comment, tum tu kiya tumara baap bhi Urdu speakers ko nai nikal sakta, and if not for Urdu speaking community tum jahil log apni maa behno ko Quran se shaadi karwa ke baad mai karo kari ke illzam mai katal ker rahe hote...
He said Wadera, and you are definitely not from Karachi if you don't know what Waseem Akhter is talking about... Wadera's he is talking about are those corrupt haram khor Wadera's who suck blood of those sindhi farmers, grab lands , and smuggle weapons and drugs, becomes rich and buy mansions in areas like Clifton and PECHS, those Wadera's and theirs sons in their 4x4 roam in Karachi not respecting any law or anyone else, I mentioned Shazaib or Sharukh jatoi example as he murdered a young man because he was harassing his sister, his guards and him killed that young boy and yet he was sent outside Pakistan thanks to his father a Wadera who has connection with Zardari, yes if MQM says we don't want that people in Karachi I am in full support, because Karachi mai rehna hai tu insaan ke bache ban ke raho, and trust me if MQM did manage to gather enough momentum for this, you will see another heavy clash in Karachi, but thing is that all those people once again use State machinery aka Army to fight only the MQM but won't put their hands on Sindhi, Pathan aur Balochi's... When state do things like this, people like Altaf hussains are bound to get support.Bhai how a common MQM worker would differentiate b/w a common SIndhi and Sindhi Wadayra (Landlord) only by have a look on his Sindhi Topi .... ???
Plz don't choose side in this they both (Yes 'Both' Sindhi Nationalist + PPP Gang) & MQM (including ALTAF + Haqiqi) want series of racial clashes in SIndh. 1985 wala door chiya inko
Ye Slay Saraye Harami (moderators plz allow me to use this for these peoples) Masoom Loogo ke Khoon se Dobara apni Siasat Chamkana Chatey Hai.
I know every thing and know about Waseem Akhtar and his might be better than many other.

Just read post# 4 and you will see what I am saying.
Just read post# 4 and you will see what I am saying.
chala kon raha hai inkoBhai how a common MQM worker would differentiate b/w a common SIndhi and Sindhi Wadayra (Landlord) only by have a look on his Sindhi Topi .... ???
Plz don't choose side in this they both (Yes 'Both' Sindhi Nationalist + PPP Gang) & MQM (including ALTAF + Haqiqi) want series of racial clashes in SIndh. 1985 wala door chiya inko
Ye Slay Saraye Harami (moderators plz allow me to use this for these peoples) Masoom Loogo ke Khoon se Dobara apni Siasat Chamkana Chatey Hai.
Waseem Akhtar says that we would repeat when "Sindhis would have to hide their Sindhi topi while crossing toll plaza at Karachi"
