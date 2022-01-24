MQM leader Waseem Akhtar threatens Sindh Waderas in speech

Aijaz Kolachi
Waseem Akhtar says that we would repeat when "Sindhis would have to hide their Sindhi topi while crossing toll plaza at Karachi"
Wadera is word for Sindhis and he specifically targets Sindhi topi. No matter how much Hindustani Muhajirs try. They can’t hide their real intentions towards sons of soil.Aby chu, he said Wadera not Sindhi... Kia PDF pe chawalon ki kami nai hai hahaha
@Areesh @PaklovesTurkiye @fitpOsitive @StormBreaker just look how they are manipulating the words, these unpardh thinks the rest of us are also Jahils like them...
Wadera is a landlord, a brutal one...and trust me if I had power I would take not just their topi, but their Chaddi baniyan as well, You idiots are some of the dumbest people as these Wadera's and Jagerdaars are feeding your kids to dogs, and the Farmer in those rural areas has not rights, no honor and dignity, you can't even vote as your own choice as these so called Landlords take their CNIC, but yes if someone says we don't want Wadera's in Karachi, tumari chaddi mai aag lag jati hai... This is no secret as what they Wadera's are doing in Posh areas such as Clifton and PECHS, as them and their kids roam in 4x4 with armed guards and put every common citizen on their boots... remember that murder case of a young guy who was murdered by a Wadera's son Shahrukh jatoi ?Wadera is word for Sindhis and he specifically targets Sindhi topi. No matter how much Hindustani Muhajirs try. They can’t hide their racist tendacies towards sons of soil.
Bhai how a common MQM worker would differentiate b/w a common SIndhi and Sindhi Wadayra (Landlord) only by have a look on his Sindhi Topi .... ???Aby chu, he said Wadera not Sindhi... Kia PDF pe chawalon ki kami nai hai hahaha
@Areesh @PaklovesTurkiye @fitpOsitive @StormBreaker just look how they are manipulating the words, these unpardh thinks the rest of us are also Jahils like them...
Waseem Akhtar says that we would repeat when "Sindhis would have to hide their Sindhi topi while crossing toll plaza at Karachi"
Look. Another of these racist remarks by Hindustani Muhajirs. Where are the moderators here? @Mods?As for your son's of soil and Hindustani Muhajir comment, tum tu kiya tumara baap bhi Urdu speakers ko nai nikal sakta, and if not for Urdu speaking community tum jahil log apni maa behno ko Quran se shaadi karwa ke baad mai karo kari ke illzam mai katal ker rahe hote...
He said Wadera, and you are definitely not from Karachi if you don't know what Waseem Akhter is talking about... Wadera's he is talking about are those corrupt haram khor Wadera's who suck blood of those sindhi farmers, grab lands , and smuggle weapons and drugs, becomes rich and buy mansions in areas like Clifton and PECHS, those Wadera's and theirs sons in their 4x4 roam in Karachi not respecting any law or anyone else, I mentioned Shazaib or Sharukh jatoi example as he murdered a young man because he was harassing his sister, his guards and him killed that young boy and yet he was sent outside Pakistan thanks to his father a Wadera who has connection with Zardari, yes if MQM says we don't want that people in Karachi I am in full support, because Karachi mai rehna hai tu insaan ke bache ban ke raho, and trust me if MQM did manage to gather enough momentum for this, you will see another heavy clash in Karachi, but thing is that all those people once again use State machinery aka Army to fight only the MQM but won't put their hands on Sindhi, Pathan aur Balochi's... When state do things like this, people like Altaf hussains are bound to get support.Bhai how a common MQM worker would differentiate b/w a common SIndhi and Sindhi Wadayra (Landlord) only by have a look on his Sindhi Topi .... ???
Plz don't choose side in this they both (Yes 'Both' Sindhi Nationalist + PPP Gang) & MQM (including ALTAF + Haqiqi) want series of racial clashes in SIndh. 1985 wala door chiya inko
Ye Slay Saraye Harami (moderators plz allow me to use this for these peoples) Masoom Loogo ke Khoon se Dobara apni Siasat Chamkana Chatey Hai.
And you are writing love letters in post 4? aby tu kia pagal hai ya phir Indian hai?Look. Another of these racist remarks by Hindustani Muhajirs. Where are the moderators here? @Mods?
I know every thing and know about Waseem Akhtar and his might be better than many other.He said Wadera, and you are definitely not from Karachi if you don't know what Waseem Akhter is talking about... Wadera's he is talking about are those corrupt haram khor Wadera's who suck blood of those sindhi farmers, grab lands , and smuggle weapons and drugs, becomes rich and buy mansions in areas like Clifton and PECHS, those Wadera's and theirs sons in their 4x4 roam in Karachi not respecting any law or anyone else, I mentioned Shazaib or Sharukh jatoi example as he murdered a young man because he was harassing his sister, his guards and him killed that young boy and yet he was sent outside Pakistan thanks to his father a Wadera who has connection with Zardari, yes if MQM says we don't want that people in Karachi I am in full support, because Karachi mai rehna hai tu insaan ke bache ban ke raho, and trust me if MQM did manage to gather enough momentum for this, you will see another heavy clash in Karachi, but thing is that all those people once again use State machinery aka Army to fight only the MQM but won't put their hands on Sindhi, Pathan aur Balochi's... When state do things like this, people like Altaf hussains are bound to get support.
Just read post# 4 and you will see what I am saying.
And you are writing love letters in post 4? aby tu kia pagal hai ya phir Indian hai?
chala kon raha hai inkoBhai how a common MQM worker would differentiate b/w a common SIndhi and Sindhi Wadayra (Landlord) only by have a look on his Sindhi Topi .... ???
Plz don't choose side in this they both (Yes 'Both' Sindhi Nationalist + PPP Gang) & MQM (including ALTAF + Haqiqi) want series of racial clashes in SIndh. 1985 wala door chiya inko
Ye Slay Saraye Harami (moderators plz allow me to use this for these peoples) Masoom Loogo ke Khoon se Dobara apni Siasat Chamkana Chatey Hai.
Waseem Akhtar says that we would repeat when "Sindhis would have to hide their Sindhi topi while crossing toll plaza at Karachi"
Aby chu, he said Wadera not Sindhi... Kia PDF pe chawalon ki kami nai hai hahaha
@Areesh @PaklovesTurkiye @fitpOsitive @StormBreaker just look how they are manipulating the words, these unpardh thinks the rest of us are also Jahils like them...
What 'love' letters did I wrote there? I called them Hindustani which mentions their ethnicity and language they speak and Muhajir highlighting that they are immigrants. I don’t know why some Hindustani Muhajirs get offended by this, MQM proudly calls themselves as such.And you are writing love letters in post 4? aby tu kia pagal hai ya phir Indian hai?
Question is what he is saying is not coming out of the blue, this is been build up since the Rangers has conducted operations against them, and every FED govt has keep their sautella salook with Karachi people under the guise of MQM ? MQM was gone from the scene for years now and still they have no street power which they used to enjoy, but you know why would people flock to them, because they will exploit the injustice that the other ethnic groups of Pakistani's are doing in the name of MQM ...I know every thing and know about Waseem Akhtar and his might be better than many other.
I will not say he is the innocent nor he is less evil than Jaag Punjabi Jaag, Marso marso Sindh na deso and every other ethnic leader who has spew venom against other ethnicities, if Waseem Akher is wrong so is Nawaz, Zardari, PTM , Balochi's, so why our Army/Establishment let them rule and not MQM ?But you tell Waseem Akhtar is doing this for some honest reason .... ???
Results will be determined by the State, I have full confident in our genocidal Army that they will soon starting picking up random students, torture them to confess been target killers of MQM etc... Hate is not just from MQM, but PDF has a habit ignoring the other ethnicities and their hate so of course people will have to take a side, if they have to survive, I won't trust a Sindhi Corp Commander to listen to concerns of Urdu speaking people, when half is company is Sindhi and half is Punjabi...I am sure you must have listen this types of hateful comment from certain MQM members .... may nth times what is the result .... ???
So does everyone else including Army, Hydrabad qila attack and 92 operation was injustice and now things are heading there again, PTM's statements and surge of Afghans in Karachi, if you think these things are happening in vacuum then you have no idea about Karachi politics .Their own history is known to everyone they just want innocent blood for their politics.
Oh bhai why are you so worried about Sindhi topi ? not every common sindhi wear topi... His statement was specifically for Wadera's (Elite) because MQM is well known for hating Wadera's in their time, no one is saying common Sindhi is going get targeted, Sindhi are not angels in Karachi as well, you remember what happened after BB deaths? Sindhi at Mausmiyaat Area of Karachi and many others, had picked up girls only to rape them and through them on streets... everyone is bechare in Pakistan, bas ek certain community ko chor ker.., kyun? Urdu speaker is not a Jahil, they are educated and know who is a common citizen and who is the Wadera's banda, my own best friend who died last year from Thalassemia was from Larkana and they along with 3-4 of their relatives live in my area in Gulshan for decades, but they never faced any threat from Common Urdu speakers, neither they abuse their power and position on others unlike the Wadera's.Wadara to chalo theek hai Elite Sindhi Landlord hai who is one of the suppressing forces for common Sindhi but Why targeting Sindhi topi .... ???
Bhai if everyone in Karachi is preparing their arms to fight others for their race, then give me one reason not to support MQM for their quest to protect the Urdu speaking community? Of course I have no intention of picking up arms, but I will support their cause if they do because I still have family in Pakistan and I will not like to see them at the mercy of Pashtoon's, Sindhi Wadera's, Punjabi's/Saraiki thugs or Balochi separatists or Gangs.Yar racial profiling ki smaj to hu gi tum ko .... plz don't blindly follow elements of hate.
No let this thread continue, me and @HRK are having a decent discussion over this, until we have a dialog and face this issue head on this won't solve... locking a thread will not remove the hate we have for each other, but we need to tackle this issue now or never before once again Karachi's streets see 10-20 body count everyday.Are you feeling threatened that Whole Sindh is united against PPP and her BLACK LG Law?
Waseem Akhtar is raising his voice against killing of MQM leader in Tando Allah Yar, where your Sindhi Nationalist brethren have killed him in COURT.
https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/927185-mqm-p-activist-killed-outside-tando-allahyar-court
One thing is clear -
Muhajirs don't get any benefit from fighting Pashtuns on Karachi Soil...
PPP has been suppressing Muhajirs/ Karachi.
NOT A SINGLE BUS SERVICE IN WHOLE 13 YEARS.
Karachi's reaction is natural.
Divide and Conquer will NOT work.
Here is Pashto Journalist.
Many are sensing that PPP is fearing joint opposition against LG Law. Hence it wants to create divide on ethnic lines.
This is divide and conquer by PPP
PPP is fearing JOINT OPPOSITION against LG Law....
Want to divide Muhajirs and Pashtuns
Waseem Akhtar says that we would repeat when "Sindhis would have to hide their Sindhi topi while crossing toll plaza at Karachi"