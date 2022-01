MQM leader Waseem Akhtar threatens Sindh Waderas in speech

HRK said: I know every thing and know about Waseem Akhtar and his might be better than many other. Click to expand...

HRK said: But you tell Waseem Akhtar is doing this for some honest reason .... ??? Click to expand...

HRK said: I am sure you must have listen this types of hateful comment from certain MQM members .... may nth times what is the result .... ??? Click to expand...

HRK said: Their own history is known to everyone they just want innocent blood for their politics. Click to expand...

HRK said: Wadara to chalo theek hai Elite Sindhi Landlord hai who is one of the suppressing forces for common Sindhi but Why targeting Sindhi topi .... ??? Click to expand...

HRK said: Yar racial profiling ki smaj to hu gi tum ko .... plz don't blindly follow elements of hate. Click to expand...

Waseem Akhtar is raising his voice against killing of MQM leader in Tando Allah Yar, where your Sindhi Nationalist brethren have killed him in COURT.



https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/927185-mqm-p-activist-killed-outside-tando-allahyar-court



One thing is clear -



Muhajirs don't get any benefit from fighting Pashtuns on Karachi Soil...



PPP has been suppressing Muhajirs/ Karachi.



NOT A SINGLE BUS SERVICE IN WHOLE 13 YEARS.



Karachi's reaction is natural.



Divide and Conquer will NOT work.



Here is Pashto Journalist.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485142824261754880

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485142821766107137

Many are sensing that PPP is fearing joint opposition against LG Law. Hence it wants to create divide on ethnic lines.



This is divide and conquer by PPP



Mods....please lock this thread.



PPP is fearing JOINT OPPOSITION against LG Law....



Question is what he is saying is not coming out of the blue, this is been build up since the Rangers has conducted operations against them, and every FED govt has keep their sautella salook with Karachi people under the guise of MQM ? MQM was gone from the scene for years now and still they have no street power which they used to enjoy, but you know why would people flock to them, because they will exploit the injustice that the other ethnic groups of Pakistani's are doing in the name of MQM ...I will not say he is the innocent nor he is less evil than Jaag Punjabi Jaag, Marso marso Sindh na deso and every other ethnic leader who has spew venom against other ethnicities, if Waseem Akher is wrong so is Nawaz, Zardari, PTM , Balochi's, so why our Army/Establishment let them rule and not MQM ?Results will be determined by the State, I have full confident in our genocidal Army that they will soon starting picking up random students, torture them to confess been target killers of MQM etc... Hate is not just from MQM, but PDF has a habit ignoring the other ethnicities and their hate so of course people will have to take a side, if they have to survive, I won't trust a Sindhi Corp Commander to listen to concerns of Urdu speaking people, when half is company is Sindhi and half is Punjabi...So does everyone else including Army, Hydrabad qila attack and 92 operation was injustice and now things are heading there again, PTM's statements and surge of Afghans in Karachi, if you think these things are happening in vacuum then you have no idea about Karachi politics .Oh bhai why are you so worried about Sindhi topi ? not every common sindhi wear topi... His statement was specifically for Wadera's (Elite) because MQM is well known for hating Wadera's in their time, no one is saying common Sindhi is going get targeted, Sindhi are not angels in Karachi as well, you remember what happened after BB deaths? Sindhi at Mausmiyaat Area of Karachi and many others, had picked up girls only to rape them and through them on streets... everyone is bechare in Pakistan, bas ek certain community ko chor ker.., kyun? Urdu speaker is not a Jahil, they are educated and know who is a common citizen and who is the Wadera's banda, my own best friend who died last year from Thalassemia was from Larkana and they along with 3-4 of their relatives live in my area in Gulshan for decades, but they never faced any threat from Common Urdu speakers, neither they abuse their power and position on others unlike the Wadera's.Bhai if everyone in Karachi is preparing their arms to fight others for their race, then give me one reason not to support MQM for their quest to protect the Urdu speaking community? Of course I have no intention of picking up arms, but I will support their cause if they do because I still have family in Pakistan and I will not like to see them at the mercy of Pashtoon's, Sindhi Wadera's, Punjabi's/Saraiki thugs or Balochi separatists or Gangs.No let this thread continue, me and @HRK are having a decent discussion over this, until we have a dialog and face this issue head on this won't solve... locking a thread will not remove the hate we have for each other, but we need to tackle this issue now or never before once again Karachi's streets see 10-20 body count everyday.