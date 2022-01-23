What's new

MQM leader Afaq Ahmad abuses Pashtun in Hyderabad speech

Tbf in Karachi, Hyderabad all ethnicities have said some wild things about each other, so not a one sided issue
whether ANP, MQM or Sindhi-Baloch nationalist, unfortunately this has become part of politics there
Bus ab Saraiki/ Punjabi nationalists ki kami rah gai hai baki sara mahol waha tayar hai
 
also I didn't like how he essentially blamed or is "addressing" the entire community for it
Just like Achakzai, PTM does not represent all of Pashtuns and we cant judge them through their statements
Same standards should also be applied to the other side too
its only fair
 
Many of these Chai Hotels provide funding for TTP, ISIS and Taliban sleeper cells...I like this Bhittani guy, was so quick to draw comparison between Indian and MQM's language but isn't it true that Pashtoon don't let other ethnicities settle in their areas? Ab humari Establishment MQM ki Shadow mai aur logo ko utha ker , maar ker sarko pe pheke gi... but those who behead them, their kids are always and forever apne bache :D Pakistan is becoming a joke.
 
Pathetic Pakistani laws, where no one is even prosecuted for calling the breaking up of the country. Now imagine who is going to prosecute this idiot for the mindset like this. That's blatant racism and on tape what else one needs to send this monkey to the prison and few kicks on his backside. But does our state have got balls to legislate these laws on the books? No wonder convicted criminal Nawaz return date makes more headlines then the Pakistan economy, education and development put together.

Goritoes said:
Many of these Chai Hotels provide funding for TTP, ISIS and Taliban sleeper cells...I like this Bhittani guy, was so quick to draw comparison between Indian and MQM's language but isn't it true that Pashtoon don't let other ethnicities settle in their areas? Ab humari Establishment MQM ki Shadow mai aur logo ko utha ker , maar ker sarko pe pheke gi... but those who behead them, their kids are always and forever apne bache :D Pakistan is becoming a joke.
Have you got any proof of the funding or you are just saying things on top of your head?? When people refuse to accept something's are wrong and justify it with the little knowledge they have got or here say stories how things can improve?
 
mudas777 said:
Have you got any proof of the funding or you are just saying things on top of your head?? When people refuse to accept something's are wrong and justify it with the little knowledge they have got or here say stories how things can improve?
Of course I will have access to Classified ISI documents, why not... hundreds of Chai hotels have Afghans working in them, during the times when MQM and Pashtoons were fighting many of these Hotels were used as hiding spots for Arms and Afghans as well, many of them were also turn out to be hiding spots for TTP and other Terrorist Organization fighters, new recruits and Commanders.
 
Norwegian said:
What kind of ethnic racism is this? Aren't all Pakistani citizens equal in law and constitution?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484978545592049667
If what he said was true then there is nothing wrong in his message to his people.
You dont buy from me but you want me to buy from you? Not right.
This reminded me of how non muslims are avoiding halal meat in west because muslims dont eat their meat (sold by non muslims)
 
aryadravida said:
If what he said was true then there is nothing wrong in his message to his people.
You dont buy from me but you want me to buy from you? Not right.
This reminded me of how non muslims are avoiding halal meat in west because muslims dont eat their meat (sold by non muslims)
None of your business, besides
Your lynching shift is about to begin
Better run fast or some Musli will escape from the dungeon
 
Best to delete this thread. We already witnessed unfortunate ethnicity fighting on PDF so let's not start this again.

Regarding the comment by the MQM leader, its not acceptable as it will lead to hatred but then again those in power need to stop making people fight in the name of sects and ethnicity.
 
Goritoes said:
Of course I will have access to Classified ISI documents, why not... hundreds of Chai hotels have Afghans working in them, during the times when MQM and Pashtoons were fighting many of these Hotels were used as hiding spots for Arms and Afghans as well, many of them were also turn out to be TTP and other Terrorist Organization..
You better access to Classified ISI documents and back up your claims or take your words back.
Story goes like day your uncle grew wings and just flew to the Mars, set up a tractor factory and raised some chickens there. Those chickens were then used as fuel to ride that tractor back to the earth. That tractor is now parked at the Marble Arch to give ride back to the Nawaz from London. Beauty of that tractor is, it got options to fly, float and ride? Which option you are going to chose to bring back Nawaz as you are the only driver?
Ouch story ended as the driver and the Nawaz both sank to the bottom of the sea as one is carrying dollars and the other was carrying ruck sack full of here say stories.
 
