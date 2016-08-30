What's new

MQM ka mahaz with wajhat saeed khan

Zaki

Zaki

Oct 20, 2008
People follows political parties like religion in Pakistan. They would not change loyalties despite knowing the evil in the party.

That is the reason why corruot leaders like Nawaz Sharif and Zardari were elected despite knowing everything about their corruption.

That is the reason why Imran Khan still has hardcore supporters despite waging war against the state of Pakistan during anarchy march

People does not have courage to back off from their traditional leadership and somewhat lacks alternative choices so they keep following the same warlords and corrupt leadership for the rest of their life
 
K

kewedo

Jul 16, 2022
