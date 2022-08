MQM inside story after the election defeat.

Yes the Damage has been great but at least it will remove the Firuon Sitting in Islamabad



For MQM their biggest political cry was that PPP does not gives them control in Karachi and releases funds

they build their political structure around that and spread that story with their voter base



However April 2022 , in Pakistan's Darkest day after 1971 , they went against the man Imran Khan whose government has released 2 Billion Dollar Package for Karachi



In a way they committed a blunder of century, they could have enjoyed the trust enjoyed today by like of CM Punjab Chaudry Pervaiz Ilahi



It is Common sense people of Karachi are most Educated group in Pakistan even more educated then many people in Pakistan Military , apart from Weapon's training so how can such a Educated class overlook the moronic choices