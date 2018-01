MQM in US launches #FreeKarachi campaign

by Muhammad Irfan | Published on January 18, 2018 (Edited January 18, 2018)WASHINGTON – A group of Muhajirs in the US have launched a ‘Free Karachi’ campaign to highlight the alleged state-sponsored atrocities against their community in the port city of Pakistan.Led by a mini-truck, about half a dozen cabs displaying #FreeKarachi banners on Monday took part in the historic Martin Luther parade here to raise awareness on alleged state-sponsored atrocities against Muhajirs and other ethnic communities and minorities in Karachi. #WashingtonTimes special four-page insert #/supplement about #FreeKarachi campaign. Available at all newsstands in the #USA capital. http://www.freekarachi.org “We want Karachi free from the control of Islamabad. We want Karachi to be free from atrocities of the security forces. We want an immediate end to the human rights violations of the people of Karachi,” said Nadeem Nusrat, the US-based former convener of Muhajir’s mainstream political party, Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) said.This is Washington D.C., the capital of the USA. Taxis are lining up with #FreeKarachi banners to participate in Dr Martin Luther Kind Day parade in the capital. #FreeKarachi The protesters said they would approach Congressmen, policy makers and even President Donald Trump to raise their issue.The Free Karachi movement comes after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Hasan Zafar Arif was found dead in a car in Karachi’s Ilyas Goth area on Sunday.Dr Arif, who was also the MQM-London’s deputy convener, used to teach Philosophy at the University of Karachi.