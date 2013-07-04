KARACHI: Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Rabta Committee has expressed deep concern over terrorism acts in the city and demanded immediate arrest of terrorism in Karachi, SAMAA reports.
The MQM Rabta Committee member, Muhammad Ashfaq, has warned in statement to Sindh CM and law enforcement agencies that a religious partys activists are involved in criminal activities in the metropolis.
One member of that party, Naeem-ur-Rehman is allegedly involved in killing, kidnap for ransom and money extortion and he will not be arrested immediately then more unrest will spread in the city, he added.
The MQM leader has demanded in his statement that the said accused of the religious party should be arrested without any further delay to avoid chaos in Karachi.
MQM demands immediate arrest of terrorists in Karachi | SAMAA TV
The MQM Rabta Committee member, Muhammad Ashfaq, has warned in statement to Sindh CM and law enforcement agencies that a religious partys activists are involved in criminal activities in the metropolis.
One member of that party, Naeem-ur-Rehman is allegedly involved in killing, kidnap for ransom and money extortion and he will not be arrested immediately then more unrest will spread in the city, he added.
The MQM leader has demanded in his statement that the said accused of the religious party should be arrested without any further delay to avoid chaos in Karachi.
MQM demands immediate arrest of terrorists in Karachi | SAMAA TV