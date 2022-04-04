What's new

MQM-Altaf resumes activities in Karachi after years

M

maithil

SENIOR MEMBER
May 21, 2010
2,520
-50
1,409
Country
India
Location
India
KARACHI: In a surprising development, the Altaf Hussain-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), commonly known as MQM-London, resumed its organisational activities in Karachi after a lapse of over five years and named two senior leaders as members of its coordination committee, party’s top decision-making forum.

The development coincides with a petition filed in the Sindh High Court seeking lifting of a ban imposed in 2015 on the broadcast of speeches of London-based Mr Hussain by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

According to a statement sent to Dawn by London-based MQM leader Mustafa Azizabadi, former MNA Kunwar Khalid Yunus and veteran leftist leader Momin Khan Momin, both based in Pakistan, have been made senior deputy convener and deputy convener of the coordination committee, respectively.

The statement said the two would pursue cases of interned MQM workers and also work for the recovery of “missing” activists.


It said that further organisational set-up would be announced in the days to come and asked what it described as party’s “wafa parast” workers to keep in touch with Mr Yunus and Mr Khan.

Meanwhile, another statement issued on Sunday said that the coordination committee had mailed a petition from London to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the “illegal and unconstitutional” ban on Mr Hussain’s speeches.

www.dawn.com

MQM-Altaf resumes activities in Karachi after years

Names two senior leaders as members of coordination committee, the party's top decision-making forum.
www.dawn.com
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
7,123
9
17,327
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1649061340532.png


Interesting POV of Mr. Salman.

Militant wing of theirs has been disbanded. If he again crosses line then go after him.
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
12,326
40
16,033
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
maithil said:
KARACHI: In a surprising development, the Altaf Hussain-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), commonly known as MQM-London, resumed its organisational activities in Karachi after a lapse of over five years and named two senior leaders as members of its coordination committee, party’s top decision-making forum.

The development coincides with a petition filed in the Sindh High Court seeking lifting of a ban imposed in 2015 on the broadcast of speeches of London-based Mr Hussain by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

According to a statement sent to Dawn by London-based MQM leader Mustafa Azizabadi, former MNA Kunwar Khalid Yunus and veteran leftist leader Momin Khan Momin, both based in Pakistan, have been made senior deputy convener and deputy convener of the coordination committee, respectively.

The statement said the two would pursue cases of interned MQM workers and also work for the recovery of “missing” activists.


It said that further organisational set-up would be announced in the days to come and asked what it described as party’s “wafa parast” workers to keep in touch with Mr Yunus and Mr Khan.

Meanwhile, another statement issued on Sunday said that the coordination committee had mailed a petition from London to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the “illegal and unconstitutional” ban on Mr Hussain’s speeches.

www.dawn.com

MQM-Altaf resumes activities in Karachi after years

Names two senior leaders as members of coordination committee, the party's top decision-making forum.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
Throw them in jail. Why waste everyone's time, when we know these idiots are gonna end up commit crimes that are gonna lead to their imprisonment anyway? The fact that they continue to materially support a known traitor is enough of an excuse to lock them away and let them rot, it would be enough in most countries.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
WHERE IS THE MQM HEADED?
Replies
7
Views
310
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
MQM-P to announce final decision on March 24
Replies
2
Views
232
Bouncer
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Prosecution closes argument in Altaf Hussain’s incitement case
Replies
4
Views
335
akramishaqkhan
akramishaqkhan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case
2
Replies
18
Views
883
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro
ghazi52
In the MQM-PPP marriage, only the rishta aunty wins
Replies
3
Views
124
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom