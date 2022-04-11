What's new

MQM Already Unhappy & Complaining

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,254
176
143,611
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
After Patwari Showbaz Sharif leading the imported bunch of '' Kandum Mall'' was planted as a PM, his partner in crime party MQM is not happy. MQM leader, Wasim Akhtar was raging that during his inaugural speech, SS made no mention or acknowledged MQM, who helped him become the PM. He went on to say that if SS can mention Benazir Income Support Card, he could have mentioned our contribution.
دھوبی کا کتا نہ گھر کا نہ گھاٹ کا.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
15,679
-18
29,685
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
A dear friend gave a perfect example. These are scavengers. The food hasn't been served and they are already attacking the table. Now imagine if the food is actually served and there is only enough for a few. Sharing and caring is not a principle known among these hyenas. Just wait and see. These so-called puppets of the USA will fold like a house of cards and eat each other.
 
W

WardiMafia

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 12, 2022
9
0
33
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mqm buhut he sasti rukhail hai!

jo sab keh sath soonay ko tayaar hai!!!

hamaray faujion ko dha keh liye zameen chayeh inko china cutting keh liye koi choota moota tukra!

dono zaleel!
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
10,548
2
17,934
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Establishment will force these scoundrels to remain united. This is fundamentally their project, and they would ensure it's success, unless something untoward happens.
 
G

Gripen9

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2019
747
1
1,289
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
That is where I am against mass resignation. Surely this band of thieves will start squabbling and you can break a few back and do an NCM on them within a month using their own partners. Play the same game.

I read the FIA team that was supposed to show up and provide evidence in Showbaaz's money laundering case never showed up hence he got the extension in bail. This is such a sad state of affairs.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
75,710
80
124,545
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Same goes to MQM......:rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:


1649711513782.png
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
734
0
1,485
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SIPRA said:
Establishment will force these scoundrels to remain united. This is fundamentally their project, and they would ensure it's success, unless something untoward happens.
Click to expand...

They use Leaders to malign other leaders, plant puppet governments, rinse and repeat. Meanwhile enjoying power, foreign trips, properties and scholarship for their kids.

But this time they got caught red-handed, out in the open. They can't use emotional blackmail and to protect their wealth empire that was built by being a slave/puppet of west.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

W.11
Detailed report on Tussle between Karachi Mayor (Karachi Local Govt) and Sindh Government: Samaa News 2019
Replies
0
Views
608
W.11
W.11
Champion_Usmani
Civil-military relations in historical perspective - Brigadier (r) Asif Haroon Raja
Replies
1
Views
750
Maxpane
Maxpane
A
PM Narendra Modi Interview: ‘Khan Market gang hasn’t created my image, 45 years of tapasya has…
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
Andhadhun
A
Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
6K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
15K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom