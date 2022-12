HAIDER said: it's story when MQM in limbo. They were confused if join PTI or not. Their leadership said Imran Ismael if Establishment calls us and guides us what to do. ...aik phone call kar vado establishment sa... Click to expand...

I have this pet peeve too. @HAIDER bhai seems to have too much time on his hands and wants us all to watch hour long videos, whereas a timestamp or a little comment would convey the point just as well and save all that time for productive discussion.See how hard was it?Thanks. However, if PTI makes alliance with them now, then I'll be pissed. Use them to dislodge federel govt maybe. But don't make electoral alliance.