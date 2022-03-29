MQM About to Join Opposition

As supporters of MQM ought to know when they argued with all of us that there is no bhatta khori, no target killing and bhai is peace loving uber patriot...



That MQM has always aligned with anti-urdu speaking forces going back to '88 but somehow supporters of bhai will argue it is all for the betterment urdu speaking community...



MQM and their supporters are the biggest snakes of all in Pakistani politics, worse than the khotta eating patwaris and I say this as an urdu speaking Karachite...