MQM About to Join Opposition

Wow… They made a deal with oppressors of Karachi…well its game over for Imran Khan
So am I. But seeing them bursting their veins in anger against PP just a couple of months ago. I thought maybe, just maybe, they will not be beghairat for once…Baighairat hain
At least I am not surprised as an Urdu speaking Karachiite
Not allowed after no confidence is submitted.I think Imran Khan should announce the election date and break the parliament so that people can focus on fresh mandate
The tenure of 5 year is too long for Pakistani politics so it should be reduced to 4 years
Announce it on TV that after winning the no confidence vote I will announce the election date without delayNot allowed after no confidence is submitted.
This I dont completely believe.Have faith bro.
It is not over till it is over.
Whatever happens, Allah has better plans for the country.
14 years of destruction of my city and the claimant of thekedary of the city yet again will be sitting side by side with the destroyers of the city.