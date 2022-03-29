What's new

MQM About to Join Opposition

B

Bilal.

Aug 9, 2013
Areesh said:
Baighairat hain

At least I am not surprised as an Urdu speaking Karachiite
So am I. But seeing them bursting their veins in anger against PP just a couple of months ago. I thought maybe, just maybe, they will not be beghairat for once…

14 years of destruction of my city and the claimant of thekedary of the city yet again will be sitting side by side with the destroyers of the city.
 
Zaki

Zaki

Oct 20, 2008
I think Imran Khan should announce the election date and break the parliament so that people can focus on fresh mandate

The tenure of 5 year is too long for Pakistani politics so it should be reduced to 4 years
 
Y

yusufjee

Mar 18, 2022
coffee_cup said:
Have faith bro.

It is not over till it is over.

Whatever happens, Allah has better plans for the country.
This I dont completely believe.

Also dont believe the channels like GEO and SAMAA. GEO ka kaam intishaar phelana raha hai hamesah say. Woh fake news phaink kar influence karna chahtay hain. SAMAA waise hi Aleem Khan ka hai jo aajkal opposition say mila hua hai. Qabza group.

Still plenty of days to go. Also, don't forget even MQM joins the opposition, the speaker has a larger role to play plus there are definitely going to be people in opposition who won't show up.
 
S

SaadH

Apr 22, 2021
As supporters of MQM ought to know when they argued with all of us that there is no bhatta khori, no target killing and bhai is peace loving uber patriot...

That MQM has always aligned with anti-urdu speaking forces going back to '88 but somehow supporters of bhai will argue it is all for the betterment urdu speaking community...

MQM and their supporters are the biggest snakes of all in Pakistani politics, worse than the khotta eating patwaris and I say this as an urdu speaking Karachite...
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Bilal. said:
So am I. But seeing them bursting their veins in anger against PP just a couple of months ago. I thought maybe, just maybe, they will not be beghairat for once…

14 years of destruction of my city and the claimant of thekedary of the city yet again will be sitting side by side with the destroyers of the city.
Ab unhin logon k sath mil k shehar ko acha karain gai jinhon nai tabah kia hai :)
 

